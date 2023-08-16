In the United States approximately 26 million students ride the school bus to and from school each year. With more than 480,000 yellow school buses, the school transportation system is the largest mass transit program in the country, with a total fleet that is two and a half times the number of vehicles of all other forms of mass transportation combined.
As an elementary school student I always felt kind of cheated that I didn’t get to ride the bus like many children in my school. In high school, like my wife Diane, I lived too close to the school for free school bus service. Diane had to walk a lot farther than I did on those snowy Wisconsin school days. I was lucky to live in warmer Southern Illinois, and I didn’t have to wear a dress. That tells you how old we are.
Children’s experiences with school buses vary widely. Some children enjoy the social interaction and sense of independence that riding a school bus provides. Others, however, might find the experience less fun due to long commutes, social isolation, or negative interactions with their peers. The school bus is traditionally one of the prime locations for bullying. Gitnux Marketing data reports that 25% of school-aged children report being bullied on the school bus, although the actual rate may be much higher. Bullies tend to choose such locations where adult supervision is low and other children are limited in their ability to escape. Our oldest child was bullied on the bus, although our other kids never reported any problems.
Of course, there are other issues that can occur in school transit programs. This August, on the first day of school in Jefferson County, Kentucky (Louisville), there was a tremendous debacle due to problems with the buses. The newly revised transportation system simply didn’t work, leaving children without rides, parents angry, and the whole school district in chaos. Some children never made it to classes and others were riding buses until 10 p.m. A shortage of school bus drivers in the region has been steadily increasing in recent years. Last year this caused a lot of trouble for the Greater Clark County Schools transportation system. At one point two bus routes were being canceled every day. When a bus route is canceled, parents have to figure out how to get their kids to school. Missing school makes it hard for students to keep up with classes and homework and can have detrimental effects on school funding.
This isn’t a minor problem. Last April WHAS reported that the New Albany-Floyd County Schools had 83 bus routes and needed six drivers. They did have a few substitute drivers and some district staff members who could drive if needed.
The disaster in Jefferson County appears to have been caused by the implementation of a new computerized routing program called AlphaRoute. This artificial intelligence system was supposed to make the bus routes significantly more efficient and help the district cope better with the driver shortage. Instead, on the first day of school, it was clear that AlphaRoute hadn’t lived up to its promises. Children ended up spending too much time on the buses, parents were worried, and some even called the police to try to locate their missing children.
Problems such as those encountered in Jefferson County are not new. William Ellegood from Sam Houston State University and his colleagues say, “The school bus routing problem (SBRP) is a challenging operations research problem that has been studied by researchers for almost 50 years.” They say that SBRP typically stems from one or more operational sub-problems. Digital computers also have been used to help develop school bus routes as far back as 1960s.
After reviewing past research, Belle Zars from the Rural Challenge Policy Program in Randolph, Vermont, reported that extremely long school bus rides have been considered an “exploitation of children’s time, and that students with large average times on buses report lower grades, poorer levels of fitness, fewer social activities, and poor study habits.”
Marty Pollio, the superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) apologized for the chaos and promised to fix it. School has even been cancelled for two extra days to try and straighten out the problems. The damage, however, has been done. Children were tired and crabby, parents were upset, and teachers had to deal with students showing up late or not at all.
There was also considerable backlash against the school administration. There were calls for the superintendent’s retirement and some Kentucky lawmakers even discussed the possibility of breaking up the JCPS district, which is the largest in the state. Many people lost confidence in the school system’s ability to care for its students.
Transportation experts believed that the district needs to immediately reconsider their current routes to make them shorter and more efficient. There has been talk about consulting with local routing professionals, such as those from corporations like United Parcel Service, for advice.
This whole fiasco is a strong object lesson about not over relying on new technology, especially when making significant changes. There has to be sufficient investment in planning, testing, and staff training, as well as reasonable timetables. Working in mental health centers I can remember all the difficulties encountered and pandemonium created when implementing new computerized medical record systems.
As JCPS moves forward, they have a chance to learn and grow from this experience, although it may take a long time to rebuild trust with parents, teachers, and the community. We all have to remember that artificial intelligence is a new technology that isn’t infallible and some time may be needed to work out all the kinks.
