It’s hard to believe that we are deep into the Advent season. For Christians these weeks before Christmas represent a time of expectant waiting for the celebration of the Nativity. As a child, this was always an excruciating period during which I painfully anticipated the arrival of Santa. I have often thought that children today lack sufficient patience. It seems like they can’t stand to wait for anything and believe they must be amused constantly. Then, however, I remember how frustrated I felt as a child and I wonder if I am being too harsh.
According to my mother, when I was about 2 years old, I was so excited during December that I refused to take naps. To encourage me, my exhausted mother said that I could hang up my stocking every day and that St. Nicholas would leave me a small treat, if I went to sleep. This went on for the entire month. I guess I was more than a little overindulged.
Being able to wait for something without getting overly frustrated, however, has long been seen as a valuable character trait. A medieval English poet once wrote that, “Patience is the greatest virtue.” Contemporary researchers believe that digital technology is actually lowering attention spans, decreasing patience, and making it more difficult for children to engage with those monotonous activities that are often found in school and work situations. For children accustomed to video games and social media, boredom can be especially painful. It also appears difficult for many children to entertain themselves, as they are limited in their ability to use their imaginations or make up their own mental games.
Often social interactions with others are not even stimulating enough to maintain their interest. Comedian Dane Cook says that today when people encounter each other, often both take out their smart phones and lay them on the table, like Old West gunfighters. He says it’s like a showdown with the threat, “You only have two minutes to gain my attention or I’m reaching for my smart phone.” The trend of communicating with others exclusively through computers was predicted by science fiction writer Isaac Asimov in his series of novels starting with Robots of Dawn.
In the 1960s, Stanford University psychologist Walter Mischel found that children who were able to delay gratification and display patience were significantly more successful in school. Researchers from New York University and the University of California recently failed to replicate these findings. While there were still benefits for being patient, they were much less dramatic than originally reported. Also, they largely disappeared when family and parental education were taken into accounted.
The new research suggests that “the ability to delay gratification, and possibly self-control, may not be a stable trait.” Since human evolutionary history is one mainly of hunting and gathering, rather than farming, there is a built-in tendency to discount long-term rewards. The ability to delay gratification was also strongly related to how affluent was the child’s family. It has long been known that children reared in poverty and unstable situations often develop more impulsive styles to cope with an inconsistent environment. Trust in others is an important aspect of patience.
Toronto Occupational Therapist Victoria Prooday has examined the effects of digital technology on school readiness. She says, “Compared to virtual reality, everyday life is boring.” She also notes that in school settings, “The inability to process lower levels of stimulation leaves kids vulnerable to academic challenges.”
Americans touch their smart phones an average of 2,617 times a day. Many folks sleep with them and at least half the population checks them in the middle of the night. All this technology may be creating another generational divide between younger people and their parents.
Tim Wu from the Columbia Law School says, “Because they didn’t grow up with smart phones, older Americans may be better equipped for serious thinking. They can stand being bored for more than a second. … The generation… most at risk are the millennials, who have zero tolerance for boredom.” Wu believes that the more you process tiny bits of information, the more difficult it becomes to process larger pieces of information.” This impairs the ability of people to perform what Wu calls “deep work,” which involves complex, detailed and often tedious labor.
According to researchers at Chungnam National University, boredom is an unpleasant feeling in which the individual experiences a “pervasive lack of interest and difficulty concentrating on the current activity.” It has frequently been cited as an underlying cause for gambling and other risky behaviors. Boredom may have an evolutionary survival value in that it encourages humans to seek out new challenges. Between 30% and 90% of adults experience boredom at some point each day. With youth, however, 91% to 98% feel bored on a daily basis.
Experiences that are predictable and repetitive often become boring, as do activities that lack challenge. People who prefer novelty tend to be easily bored, as do people with an inability to focus attention. People lacking self-awareness who are unable to articulate what they want, also tend to be easily bored.
Unfortunately the use of technology can increase impatience and boredom because it can so efficiently fulfill needs for stimulation, interaction and variety. It activates the pleasure centers of the brain in the same ways as psychoactive drugs, sugar and novel situations. This situation may not be as new as it sounds, Socrates once warned that new-fangled writing would "introduce forgetfulness" and make people "difficult to get along with."
Prooday believes that exposure to monotonous work during the early years of life can train the brain to work under boring circumstances, which is critical for school achievement. She also believes that it is important to limit exposure to digital technology, train children to delay gratification, set limits, and to teach social skills at an early age to prevent using technology to meet social needs. It’s a good thing there weren’t smart phones when I was growing up, I would have never been able to make it to Christmas.
— Terry L. Stawar, Ed.D. lives in Jeffersonville is the CEO of LifeSpring Health Systems. He can be reached at tstawar@gmail.com.
