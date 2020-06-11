One of my wife Diane’s earliest memories is when her “big girl bed” was delivered to her house. The abandoning of her crib was a major life event. She sat on her bed and thought that her life was like a story and this was a chapter she would never forget. She likened the experience to the dawning of consciousness.
Storytelling has been called the world’s oldest art. It is a universal feature of literally every country and culture. It has the power to engage, influence, teach and inspire. Stories shape both our thoughts and memories. Humans think in narrative form and our life experiences (episodic memory) are stored as a sequence of discrete stories over time. Traditionally storytelling has been the foundation of all learning and teaching. From the parables of Jesus to folk legends and fairy tales, stories have been employed to teach important life lessons.
The famous child psychologist Bruno Bettelheim wrote about the importance of fairy tales in his 1976 book, “The Uses of Enchantment.” He believed that fairy tales allow children to master their anxieties in symbolic ways, ultimately gaining a greater sense of meaning and control over themselves and their environment. Through such stories children safely explore frightening real-life situations, such as death, abandonment, rage, independence and sexuality.
Evolution has hard-wired our brains to easily receive and process information contained in stories. Scientific American writer, Jeremy Hsu says that personal stories and gossip make up over 65% of our everyday conversations. Most of us save up our best stories and can hardly wait to tell them to friends and family members.
When I think back to various classes and presentations I have attended, the things that stuck with me most were not PowerPoint slides containing lists of facts, but rather the stories that were told, especially the funny ones.
Narratives employ both data and emotions, which is more effective than data by itself. Jennifer Aaker from Stanford University, says that “…people remember information incorporated into stories ‘up to 22 times more than facts alone.’”
Many of the world’s great political and business leaders such as Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, Walt Disney, Richard Branson and Steve Jobs were also master storytellers. Their success was directly related to their ability to engage others by telling effective leadership stories.
Neuroscientists believe that the power of narrative lies in the fact that when people are told a story multiple regions of the brains are activated. Listeners have brain activity that is consistent with what characters in the story might experience.
Uri Hasson from Princeton University found that people’s brains even show similar electrical activity when they hear the same story. As a story is told, brain electrical activity among listeners gradually becomes “aligned.” In my fourth-grade class every day after lunch our teacher would read a few chapters of “The Yearling” to the class. We all would sit there transfixed as our brains aligned in a remarkable sense of community.
The meaning of the story, rather than actual words used, is the important factor in attaining alignment. Hasson believes that “a story is the only way to activate parts in the brain so that a listener turns the story into their own idea and experience.”
When people are immersed in a captivating story they often imagine themselves as being in the same situation as portrayed in the story. Recently Diane and I have been watching a television series called Shetland. It is a detective show set in the Shetland Islands of Northern Scotland. The local scenery is prominent and it always looks rather somber, cold, cloudy and windy. As we were watching it the other day I found myself shivering and speaking in a wee Scottish accent.
Stories allow people to experience the world vicariously so that they can mentally rehearse possible responses before they confront some challenge. Psychologist Dan McAdams from Northwestern University says, “Stories help us smooth out some of the decisions we have made and create something that is meaningful and sensible out of the chaos of our lives.” He also says that most effective therapies typically involve “helping people to tell better stories that enrich their lives and help them get past their problems.”
Diane and I both believe in the importance of stories and that they can be used to help people. Back when I was working with children, I wrote a series of stories on how to best manage some of the most common childhood behavior problems like lying, stealing and fighting.
These stories were used to provide the child (and parents) with a narrative that defined the problem and also provided a roadmap on how the problem could be addressed and resolved. The stories were interactive, which allowed for intermittent reinforcement of comprehension of the story’s main themes. Since the technique combined some of traditional use of fables with behavior modification techniques, I called it Fable Mod. The central idea was to use storytelling to implant new ideas that would lead to more adaptive behavior or emotions.
As a psychotherapist, Diane used the Fable Mod stories extensively with children and would work toward writing their own stories. She also used storytelling with adults seeking to attain meaning for their lives. Over the years I have heard her retell the life stories of both my mother and her own mother, in such a way as to focus on their achievements, along with the value and meaning of their lives. She also has written down a number of short biographical stories for people to help them put their lives in a positive perspective. Our youngest son, who is an artist in New York City, provided the illustrations.
Although today we are amazed by computers and the digital revolution, Australian entrepreneur, comedian and writer Jon Westenberg has said that “storytelling is the greatest technology that humans have ever created.”
