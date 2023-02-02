Recently elected U.S. Representative George Santos from New York, has come under intense media scrutiny after his numerous embellishments and outright falsehoods regarding his education, work history, accomplishments, finances, and family background have come to light. He has been featured in skits and monologues on Saturday Night Live, as well as all of the late night talk shows. Santos, however, has pledged to complete his term, despite growing bipartisan calls to expel him from congress.
Santos and similar cases have provoked recent interest in the psychological phenomena known as “pathological lying.” Psychologists Drew Curtis from Angelo State University and Christian Hart from Texas Woman’s University, wrote a book last year entitled “Pathological Lying: Theory, Research, and Practice.” They both believe that this kind of lying is a distinct entity and should be classified as a unique diagnosis.
Lying is, of course, universal. University of Virginia psychologist Bella DePaulo and her colleagues report that on the average, most people admit to telling one or two lies every day. Pathological liars, however, may lie 20 or more times a day, about almost any topic, often without an apparent reason. Research suggests that pathological lying may be present in about 5% of the adult population. Back in high school I had a friend who would lie about anything. Once he got a 45 on a math test, but told everyone in class he received a 48. I was never quite sure what was the reason for this seemingly pointless lie. Perhaps he just thought it sounded better. It’s more understandable when people lie to flatter others. Research has shown that people who lie, at least a little, are more popular than those who never lie. Strategic lying seems to be an aspect of emotional intelligence.
Curtis and Hart believe that pathological lying differs from “normal” everyday lying in four significant ways. Curtis says that pathological liars are, “… people who tell an excessive amount of lies, that impairs their functioning, brings about distress, and poses some kind of danger to themselves or others.”
Many lies have an antisocial aspect and are predatory in nature, although there are also altruistic lies, like the so-called “white lies” told to spared other people’s feelings. Hart says that the biggest distinction between every day fibbing and pathological lying is that pathological lies function primarily as a means to gain attention.
In 1891 a German physician coined the term pseudologia fantastica to describe a syndrome in which patients told lies that were extreme, fantastic, and clearly unrealistic. Pseudologia fantastica is usually considered the most severe subtype of pathological lying.
When comedian Jon Lovitz was on Saturday Night Live in the late 1980’s, he portrayed Tommy Flanagan, a pathological liar who showed characteristics of pseudologia fantastica. He lied compulsively and told outrageously far-fetched falsehoods like his claim that he invented rock and roll and that he was married to Morgan Fairchild. After he made up a lie he would use his catchphrase, “Yeah, that’s the ticket...”
Saturday Night Live also featured another famous liar, the shady chain-smoking lawyer Nathan Thurm, as played by Martin Short. Thurm’s obvious lies lacked a fantastic element and the character displayed a number of nervous features.
According to Harvard psychiatrist Robyn Thom, and her colleagues, pseudologia fantastica is characterized by: (1) Chronic lying or making up fantastic stories which have little apparent benefit. (2) Stories which are dramatic, detailed, complicated, and colorful. (3) Stories in which the story-teller is the hero or victim. (4) Stories which are intended to evoke “acceptance, admiration, and sympathy”. And (5) Stories which appear to be partially conscious deceit and partially delusional thought, with the story-teller often being unable to tell the difference.
Patients displaying such lying typically have superior verbal skills and often display neurological symptoms. About half of them frequently visit healthcare facilities, falsely claiming to have some sort of physical illness.
It has been found that directly confronting their lying is seldom successful in treating the disorder. In most cases it usually increases lying behavior. Showing disinterest in the lies, however, and focusing attention on the patient has proven to be more useful.
Researchers have not reported significant gender differences in the frequency of lying, although women are more likely to lie to protect other people’s feelings, while men tell self-serving lies.
Lying varies with age. Children can lie convincingly around four years, when they realize that other people look at things from a different perspective. Lying increases throughout childhood and peaks in late adolescence. This also the time when pathological lying is said to have its onset. Lying then slowly declines across adulthood. Age is the strongest predictor of lying, as most parents of teenagers readily learn.
People who are anxious and have trouble getting along with others are those most likely to lie. Thom and her colleagues reviewed a number of cases and found a common theme of “compensatory enhancing of self-esteem in the face of shame.” In these cases lying helped reduce intense feelings of inferiority. For many lying becomes a default mode for relating to other people and a means to ward off feelings of emptiness, loneliness, and boredom.
Despites the common stereotypes of dishonest politicians and salesmen, there is little evidence that people who enter such professions are inherently less honest. People, however, do tend to lie when there are incentives to do so and these inducements are present more frequently in some professions than others. Research has also shown that dishonest people tend to be dishonest in most areas of their lives.
Most people assume that other people are honest, which makes detecting deception difficult. We often ignore or gloss over inconsistencies and other clues that would alert us to other people’s dishonesty.
We generally identify lying when we hear things that conflict with personal knowledge or information gained from credible sources. Curtis and Hart suggest that the best way to identify deception is to consider factors such as possible incentives to lie, reputation, past experiences with the individual, inconsistencies, other dishonest behavior, and unsubstantiated claims that have little credibility.
Does George Santos meet the criteria for pathological lying? Psychologist Chris Hart is doubtful. Based on media reports, he believes Santos lacks one essential element- — distress. Harts says that at this point Santo’s behavior seems more like the lying that occurs in antisocial disorders. Perhaps, however, we will soon learn if lying causes Mr. Santos any distress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.