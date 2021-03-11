”You don’t stop laughing because you grow old, you grow old because you stop laughing.”
Michael Pritchard
Last year, Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas from the Stanford Business School authored a book titled, “Humor, Seriously.” It describes the importance of having a healthy sense of humor in today’s world, both at home and at work. The books cites a Scandinavian study that found that people who had a good sense of humor lived an average of five years longer than those who did not. In the midst of today’s political, economic and health crises, being able to laugh is perhaps more important than ever. Bagdonas says that laughter and its psychological and physiological effects “makes us more resilient, creative, and resourceful.”
The Stanford researchers also surveyed over 1.4 million people in 166 countries and found precious little laughter among most adults. Their study revealed that laughter decreases significantly among most people around the age of 23. This so-called “humor cliff” occurs at a transition point where many people began to take on adult responsibilities following college.
The late teen-age years and early 20s are a time of major career and life choices, as well as the final steps into independence for most individuals. Aaker and Bagdonas believe that this is when people generally shift into “workplace mode” and suddenly everything is taken seriously. As Red Forman, the grumpy no-nonsense father on That 70s Show sitcom, says to his teenage son Eric, “Starting right now, fun time is over!”
Psychologist Robert Province from the University of Maryland recorded and collected over 1,200 samples of laughter. He found that babies laugh around 300 times a day, while adults average only 20 times. According to Province, laughter reaches its highest point about the time children enter kindergarten and then starts to decline. It appears that when kids begin school, a good deal of “fun time” is over for them as well.
Students of humor generally assume that people laugh simply because they find something to be funny. Funny situations usually involve discovering something unexpected, exaggerated, or potentially threatening that turns out to be harmless. Laughter is generally a way of releasing tension. Province, however, found that over 90% of laughter is elicited by everyday comments that most people would find dull and unremarkable. They include phrases such as “I see your point” or “I’ll see you later.” To account for this, Province theorized that laughter served as a “social lubricant” that people use to bond with each other. His conjecture explains why people laugh 30 times more often when others are present, why television laugh tracks are so effective, and why nitrous oxide (laughing gas) doesn’t evoke laughter when used alone.
Aaker and Bagdonas co-teach a course at the Stanford Business school which focuses on how humor can improve work life and business efficiency. A recent Gallup poll revealed that people laugh significantly more on weekends than on workdays, suggesting a need for more humor in the workplace. Bosses who use a lot of humor are generally seen as being more competent and effective. Humor has a positive impact on communication, team building, and learning. Humor assists managers in communicating information that people can easily remember. Biologist John Medina, founder of the Talaris Research Institute, notes in his book, “Brain Rules,” that “the brain doesn’t pay attention to boring things.” A good sense of humor is one of the most desirable traits in business leaders today.
It’s the leader’s job to signal that humor and fun on the job are welcome. Jamie Anderson from the Antwerp Management School says, “In group situations, humor based on shared references and stories is incredibly powerful.” He believes that while humor doesn’t reduce the pressures of work, it can help increase solidarity, improve morale, and “dissipate feelings of isolation.”
Humor at work isn’t risk-free and it is definitely not for everyone. Most of humor depends greatly on context. Jokes often skirt difficult and sensitive issues and must have sufficient distance from the event in order not to be belligerent or insulting. The popular television show, The Office, deftly illustrated and satirized what happens when an insensitive and tone deaf manager attempts to use humor in the workplace — offensiveness and unintentional hilarity.
Work status is always an important consideration. Insult humor especially when aimed at subordinates has no place at work. Self-deprecation and showing vulnerability, however, goes a long way in humanizing leaders and making a positive connection.
Humor can deepen communication because it puts people at ease. Psychologist Alan Gray from University College London and his colleagues conducted a study in which people were shown either a funny or a neutral video clip, just before being interviewed. Participants who watched the funny clip revealed over 30% more personal information than those who watched the neutral one.
Humor is also pervasive in many people’s lives. Many things that happen bring up memories of something funny I saw on television, read about, saw in a movie, or heard someone say. It seems like a great deal of my memory is taken up with sound bites and visual images, especially Seinfeld jokes, Simpsons quotes, Saturday Night Live skits, and George Carlin routines. I assume that I am attracted to these things because they are not only entertaining to me, but also because I have been reinforced by the attention I’ve gotten for saying them at times. My wife, Diane, says that most psychologists secretly want to be stand-up comedians.
I’ve wondered back in the time before mass media, if people also referred to funny associations they had. Did they talk about clever things that other people said or did they refer to remarks from the limited media that did exist, such as religious and philosophical texts? That might account for why people from the past seemed more serious than folks today. In the Mel Brooks film, “The History of the World. Part 1,” ancient comedians are referred to as stand-up philosophers. Humor and philosophy both seem to be ways to try to make life more meaningful and tolerable.
Bagdonas says, “With this global pandemic, the shift to remote working, loneliness and depression rising precipitously, many of us have never felt so disconnected. When we laugh with someone… we get this cocktail of hormones that strengthens our emotional bonds in a way that wouldn’t otherwise be possible.”
To paraphrase British comedian Bob Monkhouse, “They laughed when I said I wanted to be a humor writer. Well, they’re not laughing now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.