Other than their appearance, the way people speak is one of the first things we notice about them. The average person speaks around 120 words a minute and people make their first impression rather quickly. Consciously and unconsciously people are often judged by the way they talk — their grammar, their tone, their accent, and especially the words they use.
Washington Post columnist George Will has an extensive vocabulary and is known for his intelligent sounding columns. I don’t think I have ever read any of his columns without having to look up at least one word. For some people this suggests intelligence, while for others it’s just an annoying affectation.
A strong vocabulary, however, generally adds clarity and precision to speech or writing. Psychologist Robert Sternberg of Yale University once said, “… vocabulary is probably the best single indicator of a person’s overall level of intelligence.” He called it a quick and “not so dirty” method of assessing intellectual functioning. Of course, vocabulary primarily measures verbal abilities and there are other forms of intelligence, such as those that involve the use of perceptual-motor skills. A focus on vocabulary may occasionally cause some individuals to be underestimated, particularly if they are not verbally gifted, but have strong abstract reasoning and other skills instead.
Most people have a set of words that they used in everyday communication and these make up what is called the active vocabulary. Then there are words that we may know, but don’t normally use in verbal interactions. We may know their definition when we read or hear them, but we’re not confident enough to use them in our routine conversations. Once in a while I will slip and start to used one of these words and then realize that I’m not exactly sure that I know the correct way to pronounce the word. That’s when I just slur the word or cough and hope that no one notices. Of course, using highfalutin words (as my mother would say) is just another way of showing off for many people and it can served as a real barrier to good communication.
Besides reflecting intellectual capacity, vocabulary may also provide insight into our emotional well-being. Psychologist Vera Vine from the University of Pittsburgh recently led a study which looked at the relationship between people’s emotion vocabularies and how they feel. Her research team studied over 1,500 essays written by college students, as well as thousands of public blogs. The researchers found that students who possessed a larger vocabulary of words that described a specific emotion, tended to experience that emotion more intensely and in a “strikingly” specific way. For example, students who used more words for anxiety were actually more anxious, but were not necessarily angrier, sadder, or more stressed.
Using a large array of negative emotional words was also associated with poor overall well-being. Students who possessed a large vocabulary of negative emotional words also reported greater depression, more neuroticism, and poorer physical health. The inverse was also true, in that using a large positive emotional vocabulary was associated with feelings of well-being. These folks were generally less depressed and neurotic and more conscientious, extraverted, and physically healthy. Their language also had more references to achievement and leisure activities.
Many psychologists had believed that more words you have to describe feelings is generally a good thing. A larger emotional vocabulary was thought to expand your options for labeling and experiencing feeling. For example, people who included “annoyed” and “disappointed” in their emotional vocabularies, might be able to feel better than people whose vocabulary only contained the words “angry” and “depressed.” This has been called the “name it to tame it” approach. According to Vine, however, this may not be the case. Vine says, ““Using more different ways of naming a feeling — especially a negative feeling — does not necessarily mean you are better off in your emotional or physical health, compared to others who name emotions in less varied ways.” She says that having many words for a particular feeling may indicate that you may have had a lot of experience with that emotion and have even become “somewhat of a connoisseur of that feeling.” She warns against the over-labeling of negative emotions and the importance of teaching positive words.
Psychologist James Pennebaker from the University of Texas, who co-authored the study with Vine, also believes that people with a history of upsetting life experiences develop richer negative emotion vocabularies and then may use this surplus of words to label ambiguous feelings as negative ones.
Cognitive behavior therapists believe that our feelings, behaviors, and thoughts (which are generally couched in language) are causatively interactive. This means that a change in any one of these elements creates pressure for the others to change, as well, in order to achieve consistency. A change in thinking (the words you tell yourself) can help lead to changes in both feeling and behaviors. More positive and less depressive thoughts can thus help a person feel happier and behave in more positive ways.
Vine and her team developed an open software program that measures natural emotion word vocabularies. I downloaded this program and then compared some political speeches like Donald Trump’s and Barrack Obama’s first inaugural addresses and their first state of the union speeches. I also looked at former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence’s last state of the state speech as compared with current Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s state of the state speech from earlier this year.
Surprisingly, I didn’t see that many differences among the presidential speeches. In regard to the governors’ speeches, however, Governor Holcomb was more upbeat that Governor Pence, who also displayed slightly more anxiety and sadness in his address. Holcomb’s speech was made right before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and all of its impact.
For fun I also analyzed Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” When compared to the political speeches, it did contain relatively fewer positive emotional words, but was similar in regard to anxious and sad word rates.
Of course, the political speeches were subject to the influence of professional speech writers, while the brutal working conditions of the Victorian period made a lasting impression on Dickens and his writing. Dickens also eloquently advocated for children’s rights, education, and social reforms for the poor. All of these experiences, no doubt, were reflected in his extensive emotional vocabulary.
