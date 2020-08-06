According to Nielsen’s 2019 Report, television remained the most frequently used electronic device in America last year. The average adult, age 18 and older, spent four and a half hours a day watching TV. This is more than the three hours that adults averaged using their smartphones. Toddlers, ages 2 to 5 years old, spent about the same amount of time in front of the television as adults, while children ages 6 to 11 year of age, averaged a little less screen time — about 4 hours a day. This year, with people staying home due to the pandemic and the wide-spread use of video conferencing and online learning, television and computer screen time will most likely skyrocket.
Some people look upon television with distain and claim that they never watch it. Many folks have even banned it from their homes. The late Washington Post columnist Judy Mann once wrote a piece titled, “Turning Off the TV Habit,” in which she described how her family finally kicked their television addiction. Mann boasted, “I don’t miss it at all.” She also opined that sitcoms were stupid and overall television was nothing but a “terrible time-waster.” Her overall conclusion was that “Television is a lot like smoking. You only realize what a rotten habit it is once you’ve stopped.”
Besides being branded as a timewaster and an insult to your intelligence, there have been a number of other assertions about television’s negative impact. It is said to be related to an unhealthy lifestyle and even reduced life expectancy. Television watching has also been said to increase the desire for possessions, while reducing personal happiness. Television has been viewed as a form of mind control and the electronic equivalent of a powerful sedative. While there may be a kernel of truth in these claims, the same might be said for almost anything that becomes an overpowering addiction. But let’s face it, we all could use a good sedative occasionally. I believe that most people who criticize television are sincere in their beliefs, but also that at some level they enjoy the status and attention that comes with being a contrarian, especially one with intellectual pretentions. As a child, my wife Diane took some pride in her dislike of cheese and even ice cream. In Wisconsin this was the ultimate dairy heresy.
When I was a young child, my family watched a lot of television. My father loved westerns and I watched a lot of sitcoms. Early on I couldn’t decide if I wanted to be a cowboy or a comedy writer. Whether people intend to or not, when they watch television, they can’t help but learn things. Psychologists refer to this unplanned and unintended learning as “incidental learning.” Incidental learning happens when people least expect it. It can occur when reading a book, when talking with or observing others, when using your smart phone, and occasionally when watching television.
Many people automatically pick up dribs and drabs of knowledge while watching certain programs, or perhaps they unconsciously collect funny or clever quotes that they later work into conversations. Some people claim that they learned various skills from watching television, from how to make home repairs to how to shoot a gun. In the 2008 Incredible Hulk movie, Bruce Banner is portrayed as learning to speak Portuguese by watching the Brazilian version of Sesame Street. My brother-in law practiced his Spanish by watching Spanish language broadcasts of the news.
The MacGyver television program gave its viewers a host of clever hacks to try when faced with a serious problem. Some of them even work, according to Popular Science Magazine. The magazine analyzed The Soda Bottle Gas Mask, The Car Battery Arc Welder, The Pine Sap Fire Starter, The Home-made Night-vision Goggles, The Leyden Jar Battery, The Laser Microphone, and the Thermite Lance. Several of these could actually work, although the magazine suggested passing on the ones involving explosions, electrocution, or devices that could slice through concrete. The most important MacGyver lesson, of course, is that there is nothing you can’t do if you have a Swiss Army Knife, a roll of duct tape, and your wits.
Other folks claim that they have learned important life lessons from television viewing. In the 1996 movie The Cable Guy, Jim Carrey’s character (Chip Douglas) is portrayed as a man who learned everything he knows from watching sitcoms. The movie takes a dark turn from this premise, as Chip shows a frightening lack of social skills and brutally acts out sitcom plot devices literally. This was an unsettling film that tried to demonstrate that television is not a particularly successful substitute for parenting.
Florence Lau from the Icahn School of Medicine claimed that “Television does teach lessons if you look hard enough.” She believes that she wouldn’t have picked psychological research as a career if she hadn’t been an avid television watcher. She says, “I first became interested in understanding how people’s minds work because I wanted to understand why certain [television] characters made the decisions that they did…”
Popular writer Sarah Vowell has said that all she knows about Thanksgiving she learned from classic holiday episodes of old sitcoms. According to Vowell, programs featuring pilgrims were a sitcom staple because the networks had to broadcast something on Thanksgiving. She says that she learned from the early television series, Mr. Ed, The Talking Horse, that it was a pilgrim horse who saved the first Thanksgiving. Vowell also claims that by watching Happy Days she learned that the person who actually gave us Thanksgiving was not Squanto or the pilgrims, but the Fonz.
Indiana columnist Torry Stiles also commented on how television taught her about holidays, by listing many of the things she learned from watching countless Christmas television specials. Among these were (1) Elves should never be trusted with power tools; (2) Santa doesn’t mind stowaways as long as they are wearing pajamas; (3) The Grinch story could’ve ended a lot sooner if he just had a decent cardiologist; and (4) The girl in the Hallmark movies will fall in love with the guy in the plaid shirt.
According to Ranker.com the top sitcoms last year were (1) Brooklyn Nine-Nine, (2) Modern Family, (3) The Good Place, (4) The Goldbergs, and (5) Young Sheldon. I’m not sure what we can learn from these television shows, other than everyone’s family is still sort of messed up, you can always count on your Meemaw, and sometimes, it’s difficult to tell the difference between heaven and hell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.