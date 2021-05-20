Last week, my wife Diane and I were visiting a son in Dallas, when tornado sirens suddenly started blaring. The noise was unnerving to say the least. Our assigned shelter in our son’s house was a small windowless bathroom. It contained a walk-in shower and other conveniences, which might have come in handy, if things got really scary. Fortunately it never came to that. When we lived in Florida, a tornado once knocked down our fence and lifted up a neighbor’s pool enclosure and deposited it in a tree. A camper trailer was also damaged. All this occurred just minutes before the school bus set out bringing our kids home. I was always worried about hurricanes.
My mother was deathly afraid of tornadoes. As a child I can remember the whole family huddling in our dank basement to ride out storms. My mother judged weather by how dark the sky became and how still the air felt. She was pretty accurate. When I was in elementary school violent tornadoes raced through the St. Louis area and there were a number of causalities and tremendous damage. The Stawars, of course, were safely ensconced in the basement when all this was happening. The high winds, however, brought down a number of trees in our yard, along with telephone poles and electrical lines. One large tree was literally ripped out of the ground by its roots. Miraculously our house survived intact, with only a few lost shingles.
I never knew why my mother was so afraid of tornadoes, but I assume it was because of some childhood experience. Lilapsophobia is the clinical name for an irrational fear of tornadoes or severe storms. Some people refer to it as “storm anxiety.” Besides being rooted in traumatic experiences, lilapsophobia can also stem from observing such behavior in others, such as friends, parents or relatives.
In severe cases of this phobia, weather begins to control people’s lives. Some exhibit obsessive watching of weather forecasts and tracking of storms. Behaviors during a storm might include intense anxiety, physical symptoms of stress, and taking shelter at the slightest indication of bad weather. Fears of possible storms may interfere with work, school or social activities. It’s normal for children to display some storm anxiety and even pets aren’t immune from being frightened by severe weather.
Despite technological advances and sophisticated warning systems, tornadoes, on average, killed 69 Americans a year from 1989 to 2018, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The National Weather Service issues about 2,300 tornado warnings annually. These warnings typically provide 8 to 18 minutes of lead time to take shelter. Warnings are most accurate for severe tornadoes. The U.S. Averages about 1,233 actual tornadoes a year. About 85% of them are weak ones, which are the most difficult to predict. In the last five years about 70% of tornado warnings were false alarms, although in each instance there was a realistic chance of a tornado forming.
The vast majority of destructive and deadly tornadoes are accompanied by warnings. The peak tornado period for us here in Southern Indiana are the months of April, May and June, running into graduation season. At our youngest son’s graduation at Floyd Central High School, the ceremony was interrupted twice by tornado warnings. The audience had to evacuate the auditorium each time. We all sat in the hallways until we got the all clear. People were getting irritated about losing their seats and after the second evacuation everyone just wanted to go home.
Many meteorologists believed that people have become desensitized to tornado warnings because of the false alarms. This has been called the “Cry Wolf Syndrome.” Pennsylvania State University psychologist Rich Carlson says, “People have the illusion that they will see or hear the warning and have time to react.” He also believes that people may not react to warnings, because they don’t think the probability of a tornado striking their own town or home is significant.
In social psychology there’s a concept known as the “third-person bias.” This is when people believe that mass media messages have greater relevance for other people than for themselves. This leads individuals to overestimate the pertinence of media communications for others while underestimating the importance of the message for themselves. So when many folks hear tornado warnings on television or radio, at first they believe that these warnings are intended just for others. Such beliefs can delay taking immediate action with dangerous, if not deadly, consequences. Learning to disregard such biased beliefs can help people respond faster to emergencies.
People who have directly encountered tornados often realize how dangerous they can be and are more likely to comply with tornado warnings. Public awareness of tornado dangers, however, seems to last only for about two years before it rapidly fades.
Kevin Laws from the National Weather Service says that you often have to overcome ingrained beliefs in order to take appropriate precautions. He also says, “There’s the idea that your home is your castle. That you’re always going to be safe [there].” He believes that being in a familiar setting, surrounded by your own possessions, can create a feeling of comfort and an illusion of safety. Leaving your house may feel threatening, but Laws says, “You have to break out of that psychology and do things that you think are unsafe, but that actually could save your life.” A number of fatalities every year are attributed to people refusing to leave their mobile homes during tornadoes or their waterfront houses during hurricanes.
Perhaps the most import strategy is having an established tornado safety plan (including one that might include evacuation). With decisions already made, this can help avoid uncertainty about what to do at the last critical minutes. The experts recommend taking every warning seriously and implementing your safety plan in a timely fashion. You should make sure you know where you are going to take shelter and have multiple methods of receiving severe weather watches and warnings. Also, have a plan for your pets during tornadoes, including their food, water and a leash or carrier.
After a little research I discovered that the safest place in Dallas during a tornado is actually AT&T Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys football team plays. Evidently it’s the place least likely to see a touchdown.
