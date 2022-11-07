Recently my wife Diane and I went to a live jazz performance by the Jamey Aebersold quartet at the Hoosier Theater over in Vevay, Indiana.
As everyone knows, Jamey is an internationally-recognized saxophonist and authority on jazz education and improvisation. He’s a New Albany native, and a pioneer in publishing jazz educational materials, as well as a staunch anti-smoking activist.
The music was smooth and featured jazz standards, from “Take Five”, a Dave Brubeck classic composed by Paul Desmond to the perennial favorite "Autumn Leaves”.
In spaces like the historic Hoosier Theater, the venue itself often becomes part of the performance. Theater historian David Wiles from the University of Exeter was the author of "A Short History of Western Performance Space", in which he wrote that ultimately performance events, “cannot be analyzed separately from the space in which they take place.” It’s sort of like the theater unconsciously becomes a fifth member of the combo.
Diane and I had previously seen Jamey perform at the Hoosier Theater and he had mentioned how much he liked the acoustics. It’s a small old-time theater with a wooden floor that dramatically slopes downward, giving every seat a great view of the stage— an appropriate intimate venue for jazz performances.
Being right on the Ohio River, the Hoosier Theater had its origin in 1837 as a warehouse and emporium catering to river traffic, according to its website. Over the years the building, itself, played various characters, serving as a saddlery, post office, newspaper headquarters and saloon. Eventually it was converted into a theater. It saw many live productions and operated as a movie house from 1926 to 1955. It remained vacant for nearly 28 years until far-sighted local citizens arranged for its renovation in 1983.
The small town, where I grew up in Illinois, had its own historic theater, dating back to the 1920s. It also eventually went out of business, but was never restored. Instead, the city bought it and converted it into a new fire station. When they gutted the building, my father, who was a volunteer fireman, managed to retrieve the large ozone machine that had been part of the building for decades. When I saw the device in our garage, I asked him what it was. He explained that it produced ozone, which was a gas that smelled like bleach and was used to neutralize all of the bad odors in the theater. He apparently had a plan to install the machine somewhere in our house, although my mother quickly vetoed that idea.
Theaters were important when I was growing up. When I was 9 years old my older sister Barbara took me to the fabulous Fox Theater in St. Louis for my birthday to see the Disney movie, The Shaggy Dog. The Fox was built in 1929 to screen Fox Corporation movies and to stage live shows. It had over 5,000 seats and its exotic Siamese Byzantine interior decorations were described by reporters of the time as “bewildering in their richness and dazzling in their appointments.” This experience was one of the highlights of my childhood. I saw the movie, was bought a Shaggy Dog puppet, and got to hear the well-known resident organist, Stan Kahn, play the mighty Fox Wurlitzer organ. Later on I watched several of Stan’s 89 appearances as a guest on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.
Years ago, when Diane and I lived in Lakeland, Florida, it also had a historic theater. The Polk Theatre was a vaudeville venue and movie house built in 1928. It sported an ornate Italian renaissance motif and had its ceiling painted royal blue with numerous puffy clouds and a galaxy of twinkling stars. Its massive air-conditioning system (a must in central Florida) was said to have placed such a strain on the local power grid that the lights throughout town dimmed whenever it was turned on, as if an execution was taking place. Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, Gene Krupa, and Glenn Miller all performed at the Polk, but it’s main claims to fame were its garish animated marquee and the legendary 1956 performance by the king himself, Elvis Presley.
The Polk Theater barely survived the death of vaudeville and the subsequent suburban multiplexes. It was on its last legs when a group of local citizens again came to the rescue. A major restoration was completed in 1999, but like most historic buildings it is a continual and expensive struggle to keep it maintained.
New Albany, Indiana, of course also has its own classic theater-- The Grand, which was built in 1909 for vaudeville acts, movies, and musical productions. In the great 1937 Ohio River flood, water was said to have reached “ticket counter high” at the Grand’s box office. The last movie was shown at The Grand in 1975. Since then the property has been renovated and serves as a popular event and wedding venue.
Louisville has numerous large and historic theaters, but I think our favorites are the older ones. We especially like the Brown Theatre where we recently saw David Sedaris perform and the elegant Louisville Palace with its Spanish Baroque motif, where we once saw B.B. King.
New Jersey architect Michael Schnoering, says that historic theaters represent “innovative and highly ornate examples of some of the best architectural work of the day.” Since the 1980’s there has been a national movement to restore and preserve these buildings. In the Northwest the Restore Oregon organization has worked with local groups to save Oregon’s 127 historic theaters and encourage economic redevelopment in struggling downtown areas. In their report they say that these, “Theaters are social spaces, economic catalysts, and cultural ambassadors for their communities.”
Gus and Katie Adams run a construction company in Asheville, North Carolina that focuses on renovation and preservation. They believe that there are certain memories and emotions that are specifically derived from “places of meaning” and preserving these collective memories are important in being able to “tell our stories fully to future generations”. From the humble Hoosier Theater in Vevay to the ornate Louisville Palace they all give us a glimpse of our past.
