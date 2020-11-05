Unlike my mother, who always worked in elections and joined political organizations, my father was not particularly political by nature. He did, however, have a strong sense of what it meant to be an American. His mother had emigrated from Poland. Although he grew up during the Great Depression, it was, never-the-less, impressed on him how lucky he was to live in a country with such opportunities and freedom. He always took great pride in being an American.
Our country has had a lot on its plate in 2020 — a contentious election, the worst pandemic in over 100 years, not to mention the Me Too and racial injustice movements. Back in July, a Gallup poll found that American patriotism had fallen to its lowest point in nearly 20 years. Less than half of Americans said they were “extremely proud” of America. On the bright side, however, even with the decrease, 70% still said that they were proud to be Americans.
Research shows that there are a number of sources of American pride. In a 2019 survey, 91% of adults listed America’s scientific achievements as their biggest source of pride. This may seem somewhat surprising since anti-science sentiment has been on the rise lately. If, however, like me, you were alive on July 20, 1969, and were one of the more than 500 million television viewers who watched astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin plant a 3-by-5-foot American flag, on the surface of the moon, you can fully understand this source of pride.
Writer Stephen LaConte from BuzzFeed interviewed a number of non-Americans and asked them what things they liked best about the country. NASA was one of the first things that was mentioned.
The U.S. military is another major source of national pride in America, with 89% of adults saying that this was one of the main things that made them proud of the country. For many, the military is viewed as not only protecting the homeland, but also as one of the major authors of our freedoms. Lee Greenwood expressed this feeling in the lyrics to his 1984 hit song, Proud to be American, saying, “I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free. And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me.”
American culture and arts was third on the list of sources of pride at 85%. Museums and the massive number of entertainment opportunities were noted as positive aspects of the America lifestyle by people from other countries.
Americans are also quite proud of their economy, sporting achievements, and the amount of diversity in race, ethnic background and religion. Non-Americans were also impressed by Americans’ entrepreneurship saying, “Americans think of really cool stuff and make it happen, from Disneyland to iPhones.” They also admire Yankee innovation and one visitor from abroad said, “My country never would have thought of replacing the bread in a KFC chicken sandwich with TWO PIECES OF CHICKEN. Genius!”
Foreign citizens also praised America for it diversity in people, culture, food and architecture, as well as the hospitality, friendliness and kindness of the Americans people. Others were impressed with all of our concern and accommodations for disabled people.
More than a third of Americans expressed pride in the American health system and 32% said that the American political system was a positive for them. People who lived abroad were evidently less enthralled with our healthcare system, but they were highly impressed by Americans’ freedom to publicly criticize the government and its leaders.
One European interviewed said this about America, “The country has everything! You want mountains, you got it! You want forest, you got it! You want beaches, you got it! You want huge cities, you got it! “It’s true that besides its colorful cities, quaint towns and rustic villages, Americans love the nation’s landscapes, scenery and vistas. Once, when Diane and I were in Canada, a local resident said that she had traveled more extensively in America than she had ever traveled in Canada.
National parks (my personal nomination for a source of national pride) were originally an American idea, which has since been copied around the globe. Yellowstone was founded in 1872 and was the first such park in the world. Larry Beck from San Diego State University wrote, “The basic premise is that a nation’s wondrous landscapes and historic sites should be for all people, not just the privileged few. The idea resonates with our highest principles of democracy.“
Americans also can take pride in their resilience. Ben Silliman from the University of Wyoming says, “American families have always shown remarkable resiliency, or flexible adjustment to natural, economic and social challenges.” Americans “Strive and thrive.”
According to the American Psychological Association, resilience is “…the process of adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats or significant sources of stress…” It involves not only recovering, or “bouncing back” from such events, but using these as opportunities for “profound personal growth.”
The childhood foundation of resilience is supportive relationships, modeling of adaptive skill-building, and positive experiences. Even without these, however, one can take steps to increase their own resilience. This involves (1) building relationships and establishing connections with other people, (2) fostering health and wellness, through diet, exercise and healthy habits, (3) embracing adaptive and healthy thoughts, and paying attention to mental hygiene, and (4) when necessary, seeking support and help from others, including professional help when indicated. These can help lead to that well-deserved feeling of accomplishment, resulting from persistence in the face of hardship or adversity.
Finally, if you’re still not moved by America’s beauty, diversity or resilience, just remember that people from other nations were duly impressed with America because it’s one of the few countries where you can get free refills, lots of ice, and are able to make a right turn on a red light.
