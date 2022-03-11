It seems like every generation has its own heroes.
When I was growing up, there were a lot of athletic heroes like Mickey Mantle and Bill Russell. Television, the movies, and literature provided us with cowboys, spacemen, and an assortment of masked avengers to admire. I was always partial to Zorro and the Lone Ranger. I still get chills when I hear the William Tell Overture crescendo.
My best Easter present ever was a Zorro costume, complete with a plastic sword. You might ask what Zorro had to do with Easter and the answer is nothing, other than the fact that I totally convinced myself that the Easter Bunny was going to bring me a Zorro costume. I talked about this incessantly and would not be dissuaded from my belief, sort of like Linus and the Great Pumpkin. I guess I was spoiled enough so that there in my Easter Basket on Easter morning was a chocolate rabbit, jelly beans, and a highly desired Zorro costume.
My wife Diane had Robin Hood and Tarzan as her childhood heroes. I’m not sure what appealed to her more, the outdoors as represented by Sherwood Forest and the jungle or muscular men. Such romantic heroes may be part of the “Family Romance Complex,” which is a common psychological phenomenon described by Sigmund Freud back in 1909. This is when a child fantasizes that they are really the offspring of parents of higher status than their actual parents. The fantasy includes ending up with a more desirable family. As a child, many of us have waited impatiently for the limousine to pull up to our houses to have our real parents disembark and rescue us from those Neanderthals.
Psychologists generally believe that it is healthy for children to have heroes. According to psychologist Susan Whitbourne from the University of Massachusetts, “Heroes serve many psychological functions, such as enhancing motivation, hope, and morality.” Recent research suggest that having a hero can even increase your sense of power.
Since the infamous Russian attack on Ukraine, there has been a good deal of talk about the importance of heroes. In late February The Hill reported that “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emerged as a hero to his nation’s citizens and far beyond, as the former actor and comedian remains in his country at great personal risk.”
This conflict also has spawned other, more dubious, heroes such as the ace fighter pilot “The Ghost of Kyiv” and a Ukrainian super soldier dubbed “The Ukrainian Reaper.” Although some sources consider these heroes to be urban legends or propaganda, they have been credited as providing a major morale boost for Ukrainian citizens.
Heroes have been defined as people who persist in the face of failure, make sacrifices for others, resist external pressures, protect and promote the well-being of future generations, and demonstrate the desire, and the capacity to do the right thing. In a study conducted with American children the most frequently cited traits of heroes were “courage,” “goodness,” and “trustworthiness.”
Elaine Kinsella and her colleagues at the University of Limerick have found that approximately two-thirds of adults have a personal hero and that these heroes perform a number of positive psychological and social functions.
Kinsella also studied how adolescents viewed the importance of personal heroes. Using focus groups that examined how heroes can both benefit and at times hinder youth, these groups identified four major functions of heroes:
1. Heroes uplift others by inspiring, offering hope, and reminding about the good in the world (although they occasionally disappoint).
2. Heroes model good behavior, although they occasionally also model bad behavior.
3. Heroes protect others and help others to cope (although you can occasionally over-rely on them).
4. Heroes provide an important role model for identity exploration and formation, although at times they may set an unrealistic standard.
Having a hero helps children develop an “ego ideal.” This is the internal image that people hold of the sort of person that they would like to be. It is a depiction of our highest personal values, aims, and goals. It is often based on actual people in our immediate environment.
Kinsella’s areas of heroic functioning are echoed in the work of Scott Allison, a psychologist from the University of Richmond, who studies heroes. The original ego ideal is usually a parent. Allison says “ … over 25% of Americans cite their mother as their number one hero. Fathers come in a distant second at 16%.”
He cites research supporting four reasons that mother are the prototypes for heroes:
1. Mothers defend and protect their young.
2. Mothers provide intelligence and wisdom.
3. Mothers are moral models that shape the character of their children, as well as the country.
4. Mothers enhance and inspire.
Social psychologist Phillip Zimbardo from Stanford University has developed a classification scheme for heroes. Heroes like the “Ghost of Kyiv” and the “Ukrainian Reaper” are what he calls “martial heroes.” They put themselves at physical risk, but are trained and paid to do so. Civil heroes also put themselves at physical risk, but are ordinary citizens, rather than members of the police or armed forces. Finally “social heroes” are people who contribute to society but take minimal physical risk.
Allison and his colleague from the University of Richmond, George Goethals, devised what they call the “the great eight” traits that define a hero. These include being smart, strong, resilient, selfless, caring, charismatic, reliable, and inspiring. Diane thinks they should add a good sense of humor and muscular.
Allison and Goethals have also identified four additional types of heroes to supplement Zimbardo’s taxonomy. These are: transparent, trending, transforming, and transitional heroes.
Transparent heroes are those everyday unrecognized heroes who are frequently taken for granted. These folks are often community helpers, parents, family members, and friends.
Transforming heroes create something (a product, movement or ideology) and make their mark on the world. Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Albert Einstein, Elvis Presley, and Steve Jobs are examples of those who have made transformational contributions.
Trending heroes are those individuals whose influence or popularity rapidly increases or decreases over time. These are media figures who are usually politicians, pop entertainers or celebrities.
Finally transitional heroes are those characters who are our heroes during a particular developmental stage of our lives. Typically, we outgrow them, although we may still have a soft spot for them as adults.
For one generation these might include figures like The Power Rangers, Michael Jordan, and the Backstreet Boys. For an older generation they could include Willie Mays, Jerry West, Elvis Presley, and the Beach Boys.
I suppose both Diane’s and my childhood heroes fall into this category. In a pinch, however, unless archery or chimpanzees were involved, I’d still rather have the Lone Ranger and Zorro on my side, rather than Robin Hood and Tarzan, although Tarzan could call the elephants to help.
