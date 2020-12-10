Prior to the pandemic Americans devoted nearly half their waking time to watching television and movies. Now, however, that time has even increased. According to one survey, the average American, with access to streaming services, now plays eight hours of content per day and binge-watches three shows per week. With the holidays upon us, many folks have already started watching and re-watching many of their favorite Christmas movies.
Movies represents a huge part of our everyday life. Psychologist Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic from the University College London says that many “people use film preferences to communicate certain aspects of their personality.” He says, “ For instance, the “macho man” may inadvertently disclose his masculine personality by saying how much he enjoys watching the complete “Rambo”, “Die Hard” or “Lethal Weapon” series.”
Movie preferences have been found to be closely related to emotional needs. Researchers believe that movie-watching fulfills key psychological functions. Movies can help people psychologically fulfill a number of conscious and unconscious desires.
In 2013, Jennifer Golbeck and Eric Norris from the University of Maryland found a number of correlations between common personality traits and preferences for certain movie genres. Intellectual openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and emotional stability are known as the Big Five personality traits. They have been found to help predict what kinds of movies many people prefer to watch.
California therapists and authors Ezra Werb and Risa Williams believe there’s a strong psychological link between our personalities and fantasies, and the movies we prefer. People may vicariously assume the roles of characters in their favorite movies and then through their imaginations attempt to attain the desirability, status, romance, victory, justice, revenge or redemption that they seek.
An ambitious 2018 Axiom survey resulted in a list of the top Christmas movies of all time. Below are five of the films selected from the top 10. They illustrate what movie preferences can reveal about viewers.
1. It’s a Wonderful Life describes what happen when an honest and idealistic young man, George Bailey, is beat down to the point that he questions the worth of his own existence. In this fantasy/drama Clarence, an Angel Second Class, is sent to help George learn to appreciate his life. Christmas is portrayed as an opportunity for redemption. The movie appeals to people who appreciate sentimentality, but are also seeking reassurance. They prefer to see conflicts resolved and a happy ending. For the most part people who prefer this movie are highly agreeable and extraverted. They enjoy watching the intricacies of social interaction and their consequences.
2. A Christmas Story is a 1983 comedy that provides a nostalgic look at a child’s Christmas in the Midwest through a series of vignettes. Grownup Ralphie Parker reminisces about the Christmas when he was 9 years old and desperately wanted a Red Ryder BB Gun, despite the objections of his mother, his teacher, and even a department store Santa. Some of the most famous sequences in this film include Ralphie’s father winning a suggestive lamp, shaped like a woman’s leg in fishnet stocking, and his constant battles with the coal furnace and the neighbors’ hound dogs. There is also a celebrated scene in which Ralphie’s friend gets his tongue stuck on the school flagpole. Another was Raphie’s disappointment with a Little Orphan Annie decoder pin that turned out to be an advertisement for Ovaltine. The main theme of the movie involves what psychologists refer to as “the wonder gift,” or the best gift you will ever receive. Ralphie finally gets his coveted BB gun, making this the best Christmas ever. This movie has a great appeal for people like me who grew up in the Midwest and can identify with many characters and plotlines. Such comedies generally appeal to people with personality traits such as openness and creativity, as well as a tendency to be adventurous. Typical watchers are generally less conscientious and more disorganized than the average person. Because of such traits, the unpredictable and unconventional plots are quite appealing. The movie may also help some people put childhood disappointments and conflicts in perspective.
3. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a frenetic comedy that takes you through a litany of familiar Christmas tropes, along with the Griswold family and its manic father, Clark. Getting the Christmas tree, Christmas shopping, dealing with extended family, the traditional Christmas dinner, struggling with Christmas lights, and even the Christmas bonus all are addressed in this movie with a comedic twist.
Folks who prefer this movie like to laugh and encourage others to laugh. They often remember funny bits from such movies and enjoy sharing them with others. They look for the absurd in things and tend to be extraverts. The fast-paced dialogue, visual humor, and slapstick is consistent with the energetic and talkative features of extraversion. For highly organized and conscientious people, watching this type of movie can be anxiety provoking and unpleasant.
4 Miracle on 34th Street is a sweet comedy/fantasy with an underlying love story. This film has the primary theme of not letting disappointment and disillusionment get the better of you. Having faith and recognizing the ever present possibility of redemption are also featured in the film. People who prefer this movie oppose the cynicism of this world and are trying to be open to possibilities for kindness and generosity. For many people it has great sentimental and optimistic appeal.
5. Die Hard is an action movie that just happens to take place during the Christmas season. Some people, including former President Obama, argue that this isn’t truly a Christmas movie. Police officer John McClane, played by Bruce Willis, battles a gang of terrorists who try to take over an L.A. skyscraper. The terrorists are led by evil mastermind Hans Gruber, as played by Alan Rickman. People (and I mean men) who chose this as their favorite Christmas movie are probably broadcasting just how macho they are. Research suggests that people who prefer action films tend to conscientious, hard working and emotionally stable. They also may perceive themselves as adventurers at heart. They also have a preference for familiarity and like the predictable plots associated with action movies.
I hope you can enjoy your holiday movies this year, without becoming too self-conscious about them. Also, may you receive your own wonder gift this year. Just be careful and don’t shoot your eye out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.