“The most important thing in communication is hearing what isn’t said.”
Peter Drucker
Last week I was feeling under the weather and stayed home from church. My wife, Diane, who is always a trooper, went without me. When she came home, I asked her if anyone asked about me. She said that the people who usually sit next to us asked where I was, but no one else said anything. I was a little disappointed, but I rationalized that other people probably wondered where I was, but just didn’t say anything.
Over the years I have noticed that when someone who is expected to be somewhere is missing, there is usually curiosity as to why they didn’t come. This made me think about Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous 1893 short story, “The Adventure of Silver Blaze.” In this story, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson solve the mystery of the murder of a horse trainer and kidnapping of a racehorse named Silver Blaze.
After questioning all the witnesses and analyzing the crime scene, Holmes mentions the “curious incident” of the stable’s watchdog’s behavior that night to the Scotland Yard detective assigned to the case. The detective apprises Holmes, “The dog did nothing in the night-time,” to which Holmes replies: “That was the curious incident.”
Chicago Police Detective Sergeant Lou Hayes Jr. says, “Sherlock Holmes was a master at pattern recognition.” In this case he realized the absence of something that should have been there — a barking watchdog. This absence led him to conclude that the killer must have been a person known to the dog. For most folks it is much more difficult to “see” something that isn’t there but should be.
In the Wechsler Intelligence Scales, which many psychologists consider to be the gold standard in intelligence testing, there is a subtest called picture completion. Working within a specified time limit, the person taking the test views several pictures of common objects. Each object, however, has an important part missing, and the test-taker must identify the missing part.
This subtest measures visual perception and organization, concentration, and visual recognition of essential details. It also measures visual closure and the ability to recognize patterns. The psychological principle of closure holds that people typically organize their perceptions into complete objects, rather than as a series of parts. This ability to see such configurations is deemed an important aspect of non-verbal intelligence.
Detective Sergeant Hayes believes that it is often much more “difficult to see what’s not there. Especially when we don’t expect it.” He says this keen observance of what is missing in police work “separates the expert from the novice.”
He gives the example of a police officer taking a burglary report, and asking the homeowner to make a list of stolen items. He notes that a veteran officer is also likely to point “to a small spot on the dresser where there is distinctly no dust and specifically ask… ‘what was there!’” While experience is important in developing this skill, Hayes also suggests asking yourself, “What should I expect to be here that is missing?”And then answering with a list.
Alabama attorney Mike Skotnicki says that “Holmes drew a conclusion from a fact (barking) that did not occur, which can be referred to as a “negative fact.”
Skotnicki believes that negative facts can used in a number of legal situations. He describes how he used them in a routine slip-and-fall liability case. A plaintiff received a large compensatory damages award based on his testimony of suffering from “anxiety” and “depression” after the fall.
The plaintiff also sought compensation for being permanently disabled and not being able to work. Skotnicki first established that the plaintiff did not seek professional help for emotional issues, although he did receive care for his diabetes, and that he also failed to apply for disability benefits. Skotnicki says, “… my brief described a plaintiff who didn’t see a physician for his anxiety and depression and didn’t seek Social Security disability income and I asked the Court to draw a conclusion from those negative facts just as Holmes drew a mystery-solving conclusion from the curious behavior of the dog.”
What didn’t happen, in this case, was more important than what did.
The late physicist Stephan Hawking attempted to use negative facts by famously throwing a party in 2009 for time travelers. He, however, did not send out the invitations until after the party. Since no time travelers showed up for the festivities, he concluded that the fact that they didn’t show up is reasonable proof that they cannot, therefore proving time-travel to be impossible.
Just to be sure he also invited time travelers to his funeral, which was held on March 31, 2018. Again, they were a no show.
Harry Houdini, the famous magician and escape artist, was known for something similar. He tried to establish the truth about spirits of the dead returning to visit the living. Before his death he arranged with his wife that he would attempt to return as a spirit on the anniversary of his death, at which time his spirit would provide a special coded message that they had agreed to in advance.
Houdini died on Halloween in 1926. For 10 years his wife tried to make contact with him on the anniversary of his death, but no messages ever came. Before he died Houdini believed that if anyone could return from the dead, the world’s greatest escape artist surely would be able to, so that if no message was sent, this negative fact would conclusively disprove the claims made by spiritualists.
Finally, I can recall that our oldest granddaughter (soon to graduate from the University of Kentucky) was adept in using negative facts from an early age. One year when she was about 6 years old, her younger sister received a fabulous pink play castle for Christmas, which irked the big sister to no end.
When her parents moved the castle from under the Christmas tree to the younger sister’s bedroom, she could be heard rambling around the house muttering, in an exasperated fashion, “I don’t see a castle in my bedroom!”
She was always a very bright girl and could readily recognize what important part was missing in any situation. In this case it was her pink castle.
Detective Sergeant Hays says that “Patterns are everywhere. But the spoils go to s/he who can spot the negativity.”
