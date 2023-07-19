All things on Earth only exist in different stages of becoming garbage.
Jerry Seinfeld
Over the past several months there has been a veritable parade of workers marching throughout our house attempting to address one problem or another. I think this most recent flurry of home repairs began when the garage door opener suddenly stopped working or it might have been when an outdoor electrical plug burned out.
Of course, there was also the chronic problem with our dryer, which we finally discovered was caused by the installers not addressing a clogged vent, which by the way, should be replaced every one to three years. And this doesn’t even include a pool liner, which had to be replaced, and the warped boards on our deck which also need upgrading.
We’ve also had plumbing issues that required two new faucets — one for the hose outside and a special one for the bathroom, which necessitated a couple of visits to plumbing warehouses. And don’t get me started on auto issues.
Unfortunately technology has advanced and my physical agility has regressed to the point where most of these jobs are beyond my current capacity, even with all the do-it-yourself videos available on YouTube. In the past when some appliance broke down I was often able to figure out what needed to be replaced and find exactly the right part at that big appliance parts store off of Newburg Road in Louisville. The last thing I bought there was an “infinite heat switch” which was just the ticket to resurrect our old dryer.
Things, however, aren’t that simple anymore. Finding the right repair worker can be a real challenge despite websites like Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor.com. In the past my wife Diane and I depended upon the recommendations of, friends, neighbors or workers in related fields, but now we mostly rely on online reviews.
Studies at the University of Chicago and California, however, have shown that 15 to 20% of online Yelp reviews are thought to be false. Consumer Reports warns that many sites like Angie’s List, the Better Business Bureau, and Porch may not be quite as trustworthy as they claim to be.
I always detest making those phone calls to set up a repair appointment. After the pandemic it seemed to get even worse. I’ve called a number of workers and most were either too busy or failed to call me back.
It always seems strange how something can work fine for years and then suddenly just stop functioning. In the past people resorted to the supernatural to account for household problems that suddenly arose. In a family history written by one of Diane’s elderly aunts in Wisconsin, one explanation for a cow that suddenly no longer gave milk involved an unpopular neighbor, who was thought to have placed a hex on the poor animal. I don’t think there is any way to blame a neighbor for the stuck door on our dishwasher, even though it does seem to be cursed in some way.
Perhaps, however, the best explanation as to why everything eventually breaks down can be found, back in my sixth grade science class. I vaguely remember Mr. Kratz spending an entire week trying to beat an understanding of the concept of entropy into our heads, with only marginal success.
He gamely explained that the second law of thermodynamics, says that over time disorganization (entropy) of an isolated system tends to grow, leading to increasing randomness. Entropy is thus the inevitable and steady deterioration of a system towards the most disorganized state possible. It is a natural and universal phenomenon observed in all physical systems.
In some ways it is similar to Freud’s concept of Thanatos, which applies to organic systems. Both concepts recognize that there is a natural tendency towards destruction and disorder. Thanatos holds there is a biological urge to return to the inorganic state, while entropy asserts that all mechanical systems degrade over time.
Entropy is something that is constantly occurring all around us. When things are left to themselves, without being cared for, they break down and revert to their simplest form. Entropy is this steady and unavoidable deterioration.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld perhaps put all of this in more recognizable terms, when he said, basically “Your home is a garbage processing center where you buy new things, bring them into your house, and slowly crapify them over time.”
Sometimes entropy is given a boost by manufacturers who build planned obsolescence in their products. This feature ensures that appliances have a predetermined expiration date. It’s as if they are ticking time bombs, counting down to that precise moment when they’re designed to give up the ghost. Planned obsolescence is a specific economic strategy to maximize future purchases. It is intentionally implemented, whereas entropy is a broader natural phenomenon.
Entropy typically operates through normal wear and tear, material failure, misuse, lack of maintenance, and manufacturing defects. Of course, this means that everything in the universe is gradually moving towards a state of chaos and decay, including ourselves. The bad news is that no matter how much we try to fix them, they will all eventually stop working.
Entropy, however, is also what makes life interesting and unpredictable. It’s what challenges us to adapt and overcome. It gives us a reason to get up in the morning and face the new day. The next time something breaks down in your house, don’t despair. Just remember that it’s part of the natural order of things. Without things breaking down you wouldn’t have any reason for buying something new and better. It also just might give you a reason to blame your neighbor for something.
