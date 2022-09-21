"The opposite of courage is not cowardice, it is conformity. Even a dead fish can go with the flow." - Jim Hightower
Recently at church, I was fortunate enough to hear the story of St. Hildegard for the first time.
St. Hildegard was a gifted German mystic, poet, author, and composer. She was also a natural scientist, healer, abbess, and evangelist. During her lifetime she routinely corresponded with popes and emperors. Born in 1098, she lived to the age of 81. She was formally canonized as a saint in the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Benedict XVI and later was designated as a “Doctor of the Church” for having enriched the Church's understanding of the faith.
Late in her life, however, Hildegard became embroiled in a dispute with church leaders in the German city of Mainz over the burial of a man, who had been excommunicated by the church. The local clergy demanded that his body be removed from the consecrated ground in which he had been interred. Hildegard, who knew the man, took a stand and vehemently opposed this, saying that such an action would be sinful, since she firmly believed the man had been reconciled to the church before his death.
Hildegard, evidently, didn’t adhere to the old adage that you have to go along, to get along. Given all of her other virtues it’s not surprising that she would buck the system when she knew it to be wrong. She eventually prevailed, although she died a short time later.
I thought the Hildegard’s story was reminiscent of that of Antigone, the heroine of Sophocles’ Greek tragedy. Antigone was Oedipus’s daughter who stood up to her uncle Creon, the new King of Thebes, regarding the burial of her brother, Polynices. Creon had decreed that Polynices was not to be granted a proper burial because he had rebelled against Thebes. Antigone, however, believed that she answered to a higher authority and defied the king. In a fury Creon ordered her execution by being sealed in a cave. This ignited a chain of events that led to the death not only of Antigone, but also Creon’s own son and wife. In this play Antigone is contrasted with her sister Ismene, who is considered the beautiful one — always obedient, but fearful of authority. For many Antigone is still an inspirational model of what moral courage should be.
Psychologist Tammy Sonnentag from Xavier University says, “All too often, individuals encounter situations where their compliance, silence, or inaction compromises their beliefs and values. That is, conformity pressures to comply can overpower some individuals’ willingness to do the “right thing.” Unlike ordinary heroism, in which one’s bravery often is admired, recognized, and honored; acts of moral courage typically lead to negative consequences, ranging from social rejection and vilification all the way to physical harm. Only in hindsight is the value of the action seen.
In the stories of Hildegard and Antigone it is noteworthy that the obligation felt involves someone who is dead. The need to take a stand for what is right transcends life itself. Moral courage generally includes three essential elements: (1) a strong set of personal convictions, (2) a challenge to established attitudes, and (3) potential risks to social position and possibly even physical well-being. The late University of Texas philosopher Robert Solomon has called it ‘‘integrity under fire’’
Most people have been in situations, in which they knew that speaking out would be the right thing to do, although it would be taking the risk of being criticized or socially rejected. Fortunately for me, my wife Diane is unable to refrain from taking a stand in such cases.
Julia Sasse from Germany’s Max-Planck-Institute says, “As humans, we have the urge to see ourselves as good and moral. Hence, it may not come as a surprise that many people are convinced that they would stand up against moral transgressions, even if this incurs negative consequences for themselves. Unfortunately, however, despite good intentions, in reality people often fail to do so; that is, people rarely show moral courage.” It seems like I’m the one with good intentions, while Diane is the one with the moral courage.
Historically social acceptance has strong survival value and powerful incentives have evolved encouraging us to fit in and not engage in behavior which might lead to alienation.
Perhaps ironically, research has repeatedly shown that that people, who experience and express anger strongly, demonstrate moral courage more readily. Righteous anger or moral outrage helps individuals overcome the emotional barriers that the threat of negative consequences creates. Taking a stand requires a certain degree of psychological fierceness.
A number of studies have found that in a crisis, the presence of other people typically inhibits helping responses, since responsibility gets defused. The display of moral courage, when deeply held values are challenged, however, is not affected by the number of bystanders. This is understandable since other people’s judgements must be disregarded for a person to take a stand in the first place.
From bullying and human trafficking to racism and domestic violence, in today’s society there are a tremendous number of arenas in which moral courage is being shown and is sorely needed. Many experts believe that it is something that can be effectively taught. In Rushworth Kidder’s 2005 book Moral Courage, he describes the three steps of learning moral courage as (1) discourse and discussion; (2) modeling and mentoring; and (3) practice and persistence.
Healthcare professionals often face complex ethical dilemmas in the workplace. John Murray, a nurse and a colonel in the U.S. Air Force, says, “Moral courage is considered to be the pinnacle of ethical behavior; it requires a steadfast commitment to fundamental ethical principles despite potential risks, such as threats to reputation, shame, emotional anxiety, isolation from colleagues, retaliation, and loss of employment.” He believes that it’s an essential part of providing quality patient care.
In making the difficult decision to take a stand on some issue, there are only a few considerations that are relevant. Is this the right thing to do? Is this the best way to accomplish it? and Am I willing to bear the consequences of my actions?
Polish dissident Adam Michnik was once asked if he ever lived in fear of being arrested for the stand he took against Poland's communist regime at the time of the party's anti-Jewish purges. He replied, There’s only one thing I worry about: being right with myself.”
