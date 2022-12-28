Although holiday spending in 2022 was down about 5% from last year, about half of all purchases were still electronics and accessories. Americans routinely upgrade their smartphones about every two to three years, while home computers are on a five-year replacement cycle, with laptops and tablets falling somewhere in between.
With this constant growth in electronic devices and components, each year people around the world discard over 40 million tons of electrical waste. While many old electronic devices are thrown away, often chargers, wires, cables, cords, power supplies, and other small peripherals are just stored away.
Most people have at least one or more bags, boxes, or tangles of electronic accessories somewhere in their houses. I currently have three old laptop bags stuffed full of such items lurking in the back of my closet.
Katherine Bindley from the Wall Street Journal has said that “Electronic gadgets fade away, but their cables live on forever…” In a 2020 article she noted how people even carry their old wires and cables with them from house to house, when they move. I admit that I took my stash with me when we moved about four years ago.
Why do we value these objects so much? First we rationalize that we might need them in the future. This happens so seldom, however, that it’s rather difficult to maintain this fiction.
We also may attribute value to these things because they were associated with an expensive purchase. Often these cables and wires look to be in excellent condition, so it seems a shame to just pitch them.
This all reminds me of my father, who was an electrician. Before he would throw away a burned-out fan, toaster, or electric lamp he would always take a pair of pliers and clip off and save the power cord. The supposed reason for this, was that he planned to use it in the future when some other appliance needed an electrical cord. I never, however, saw him actually use one of those power cords.
Although this behavior may have stemmed from his Depression-era upbringing, I think he just couldn’t stand to see that perfectly good electrical cord wasted. It wasn’t the cord’s fault that the heating element in the toaster burned out.
He also may have seen keeping the cord as a way of cutting his losses. People tend to attribute value to things simply because they own them. This is referred to as the endowment effect and we all fall prey to it. We all tenaciously cling to our own Bag O’ Wires, but if we see someone else’s at a yard sale, it just seems like junk that we would never consider buying.
When it comes to deciding how we should deal with these electronic leftovers, people fall along a spectrum-- from never throwing anything away, to immediately getting rid of all of it.
Josh Ocampo from Lifehack.com falls in the dump-everything camp. He says, “If you haven’t used a cord or cable in the last two years, you probably won’t ever need it. In fact, if you have any wires left over from a previous move, that’s an even better reason to ditch them; chances are you’ve forgotten their purpose entirely…”
Technical writers Nicholas Watkins, from ShowMeCables.com and Taylor Martin from CNET.com represent the moderate wing of the cable-hording spectrum. They both advise folks to keep things like Android and Apple charging cables; hard drive cables, speaker wires, internet cables, and printer cables; as well as newer audio/video cables like HDMI and DISPLAYPORT.
They say , however, that you can safely toss away the cables for older Apple devices, DVI, VGA, RCA, and S-VIDEO cables, since they are all seriously out-of-date. Watkins and Martin contend that whether you should keep anything else, depends on which devices you are still using.
As we face the end of another year it’s a good time to finally deal with that box in your closet. If you decide to divest yourself of your out-of-date wires and cables, you have several options.
In general, chargers, cables and wires shouldn’t just be thrown in the trash with other types of home waste.
It is important to responsibly recycle electronic accessories to protect the environment from toxic chemicals and to reclaim valuable metals and materials for reuse.
Local landfills, recycling centers, and electronics chain stores such as Best Buy and Staples have recycling programs that may be able to assist, although they all have their own guidelines regarding what materials they will accept.
My father was an early proponent of recycling, although it had nothing to do with the environment, it was strictly a business proposition. He was constantly on the outlook for any wire that contained copper so that he could sell it down at O’Dell’s junkyard. If he ran across a large old electric motor he was overjoyed, since the heavy armatures were made from pure copper wire.
Today many folks still sell their wires and cables for the copper content and claim to be successful doing so. The price for pure copper, however, is currently only $3.86 per pound. To me, selling old wires and cables for cash hardly seems worth the effort.
As an alternative to recycling or selling your old wires and cables, Jeson Pitt, from D&F Liquidators, suggests upcycling them, by using them as raw materials for artistic endeavors.
YouTube is full of creative ideas and examples of such crafts. There are videos that show how to make brightly colored wire jewelry such as necklaces and bracelets. There are also instructions on how to create sculptures, like miniature wire trees and even baskets and wall hangings.
I’m considering taking my old wires and cables and knitting myself a DVD player.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.