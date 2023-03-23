I am old. I am a fuddy duddy from another century. I remember my mom standing over my bed saying ”Get up, you have only 12 minutes to get to school.” I was immediately “woke” and I absolutely knew it.
Fast forward many decades and I am “woke” again and didn’t even know it was happening. Here is how it has unfolded: in grade school I learned that in the aftermath of the Civil War the North sent down South these radical carpetbaggers to force policies onto the former rebels. About ten years later in college I learned a different, more objective view of history about the difficulties of reconstruction during the 1870s and how the Southerners restored their political power by force, establishing what would become a whole century of Jim Crowism. It was a re-awakening for me.
Later as an environmental writer I investigated daily how human beings were impacting the earth negatively. That was in the 1970s and then in the 1990s I taught a college course on the very same topic. It was a 30-year re-awakening that has made me super aware of all the ramifications of climate change.
More recently I have become good friends with two Louisville men who have been married to each other for at least 20 years. They are wonderful people. But in my callow youth I am ashamed to say that I looked in a superior way down my nose on “queers.” At that time I did not know any homosexuals and knew nothing of their societal difficulties. My re-awakening to a broader world had taken a long time.
All this time I thought I knew what the term “woke” meant. However, today as I watch Fox News I find that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sneeringly calls out my “wokeism.” Unwittingly, I am a cultural Marxist, determined to tear down the heart of society. Wow, I did not know that.
Some of my conservative friends have started emailing me about bad news caused by the “woke people” in the cancel culture. As I listen to the Fox commentators I find that we are basing our thoughts on entirely different facts. There are now “alternate truths.” Black is white and up is down.
Where did this “woke” stuff come from? Back in the 1930s the great bluesman Lead Belly sang about “staying woke” to the potential for racial violence. In 1962 the New York Times had a big article saying “If you’re woke, you dig it.”
So much for my 60 years as a wordsmith. Last week I was reading about why the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) went belly up. A half dozen Fox presenters told me that one of the big factors behind SVB going under was a corporate policy of ESG and wokeness. This sounds like a fog machine. The E stands for “environment”: the corporate policy of investing in stocks that smack of social responsibility. The “woke” label is apparently used to illustrate the “radical environmental factor” overwhelming the profit-making factor. (Forget the fact that most socially responsible stocks and bonds are more greenwash than anything else, meaning they talk an eco-friendly game without much action).
Other Fox commentators suggested bank failure came about because of DEI and wokeness, The D is diversity and the E is equity. I am guessing that the one Black man and the two women on the SVB board somehow sent the bank into a tailspin.
I have finally come to the conclusion that the woke label is just that, a shorthand label for anyone we disagree with, or “the others” or the potential enemies.
As my favorite philosopher Walter Kaufmann says: labels are convenient tools that replace the hard job of thinking. Once labeled, something can safely be put into its proper cubbyhole. Explanations, nuances, and investigation are not now required in the discussion.
Knock, knock. That’s me trying to get out of a cubbyhole.
