You‘re a farmer. You have a 20-acre plot of grass and you have a small herd of cattle. Your problem is: how many cows can I have grazing at any given time.
You generally know how much rain you get and how much grass you have available. Mostly you have the experience of putting too many animals in the pasture or sometimes too few.
This gives you the answer; you now actually have a good idea of what the carrying capacity is for that 20 acres.
The Earth has the same finiteness as that pasture. Neither one is going to grow any bigger so you had better figure out how to be the best farmer you can be inside of that limitation.
Have we — the people of this world — ever sat down to determine how to live responsibly, how to survive in a sustainable manner so that there is a long-term future for everyone? You know what that answer is: No. The international climate change conferences have tried. Basically the scientists and others have done a good job pinpointing the ravages and the consequences to individuals and to the nations.
There is no scientific debate about the reality of climate change and there hasn’t been for decades even though certain deniers are fueled by a few wealthy dispensers of disinformation. For example, access to hidden reports in the 1978 files of Exxon reveals that the company’s own scientists said that disastrous changes were on the way because of our over-use of fossil fuels. That was 45 years ago. My dry old teaching textbooks in a college environmental science course were routinely talking about climate change 25 years ago.
I will not cite all of the details of too many people living at a high consumption level. You have seen too much of this and it all becomes rather dulling. What we need to know is that Americans are part of the 17% of people who are causing the bulk of negative impact on the environment. Author/scientist David Wallace Wells says that if the other 83% of people were living at our lifestyle level we would need five Earths to handle that carrying capacity.
The farmer’s 20 acres cannot grow, neither can our globe.
Let’s review how climate warming actually happens. It is the same as leaving a locked up car in the sun. The sun’s rays come through the glass and change into a different kind of ray, which cannot penetrate the auto glass to get back out. The trapped heat makes the steering wheel too hot to touch.
In nature’s world the sun’s rays penetrate this transparent layer of carbon dioxide (CO2) up in the stratosphere. In normal times years ago (and still today) this layer was a real lifesaver. If it were not for the CO2 up there we would broil during the day and freeze into an ice cube every night. The problem is that this CO2 blanket is getting fatter. Now there are three layers of quilts instead of one bed spread up there. The sun bounces off the Earth and cannot get through the thickened layer of CO2 and methane. That is how we get climate warming, melting glaciers and extreme weather conditions.
There are some hopeful signs that give me some level of optimism that somehow against the odds we could return to a sustainable lifestyle. My problem is that the more I look into climate chaos I find that we might have already gone past a turning point. We like our stuff too much and people who don’t have stuff are trying like crazy to get it.
The lowering of our reproduction rates is helping tremendously. But the powers-that-be show signs of trying to reverse this healthy shrinkage of birth rates because they measure “progress” with one yardstick: GDP (Gross Domestic Product). Short of workers for a while? Let’s make more babies. Not enough food? Let’s put more chemicals on the fields. Leaders in China and South Korea have already floated the idea of reproducing more people; the “economy” demands it, they say.
Are they not aware nature holds all the cards?
For a while — for 200 years since the industrial revolution — we have acted as if Mother Nature never existed and now the chickens are coming home to roost. I have mentioned how we have disrupted the carbon cycle through hell-bent extraction of fossil fuels. What is as bad is our messing with the water cycle.
Since the dawn of time water has been recycling in a balanced way, even considering the droughts that have ended empires. Cleopatra’s bath water was probably in my coffee cup this morning, of course well filtered by the process of evaporation, rain and soil filtration. Things have changed. In the Great Plains in this country farmers irrigated so much that the level of water they pumped out of the ground kept going down. As they drilled deeper and deeper into this great Ogallala aquifer they were actually “mining” ancient waters that had fallen thousands of years ago. They finally found their irrigation was costing too much to keep farming in that way.
Further west the Colorado River has delivered so much agricultural water that at times the river has nothing left to empty into the Gulf of California.
These are more than hints that we have no idea what carrying capacity means. I hope that politicians and economists who want to encourage more baby-making (future workers) will sit back and look at the Earth they are leaving future generations.
