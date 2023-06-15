Buying a cheeseburger the other day got me to thinking about how unappetizing a slice of American cheese is, at the same level as Kraft’s goopy Velveeta cousin. It takes me back to the 1960s when as a young reporter I was making a photo story of cheese making at a small plant near Mineral Point, Wis.
As you may know, Wisconsin was and is the leader in cheese production in the United States. In that long ago era there were 1,200 small cheese factories in Wisconsin, 128 of them in just Iowa County alone. Today there are fewer than 200 in the whole state of Wisconsin. One of things I rue about being a young journalist is that I was so focused on doing what I had wanted to do — the photo story — I missed the big picture altogether. At the time, Kraft Co. was buying up hundreds of mom-and-pop cheese makers and then letting them die. The little farm factory I was writing about was gone in a few years, a victim of the mega-corporations.
One thing I remember clearly is that the cheese maker handed me some salty and soft curds in the middle of the process of heating and adding the correct bacteria and then the rennet. A wire cutter had just made thousands of finger-size curds. Sooooo tasty.
Those small curd fragments were put into a mold where a press squeezed out most of the whey (our skim milk). Later I figured out that in a block of Colby cheese there were small holes — not the round ones in Swiss cheese — that were the result of the “finger” curds not being completely pressed together.
This brings me to a trip to the Lauterbrunnen Valley in Switzerland where my wife and I bumped into the annual Alpabzug (mountain cow descent), a parade of dairy animals coming down the road in late September from their summer in the high Alpine meadows. Some 130,000 Swiss cows go up there each summer for the special grasses and herbs.
Of course, while there they have to be milked twice a day and naturally the milk cannot be stored, so the only alternative is to make cheese non-stop up in the mountains. The different kinds of pasture vegetation give the cheeses special flavors and distinct local names. It reminded me of the small U.S, Midwest cheese plants with their individual taste and smell.
What I remember most is the ritualistic nature of the cow parade. The farmers are in their lederhosen and conical felt hats. Leading the cows at the lower levels are young girls in white dresses and flowery wreaths on their brows. The lead cows also have towering headwear of flowers with a 20-pound bronze bell donging at their breasts.
All of this might be aimed at the tourist crowd, but I didn’t care. I loved it. (I also loved the Lauterbrunnen Valley and its ribbon waterfalls, the prettiest valley I have ever seen.)
And all of this leads to the story last November in Consumer Reports that cheese is not bad for your health. In fact, when eaten reasonably it can be a health positive. Once thought to be a negative for a buildup of your bad cholesterol, it is now found not as bad as butter.
The studies show that eating full-fat cheese won’t necessarily make you gain weight or give you a heart attack. Apparently it won’t raise your risk for chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes either.
It was suggested that eating 1.5 ounces of cheese per day resulted in a neutral or beneficial effect. An ounce of cheese is about the size of your outstretched thumb. Salt is used both as a preservative and to arrest the acid development. So people requiring a low salt diet do need to take precautions.
A more narrow view of cheese comes from the heart surgeon Steven R. Gundry, who advises us to replace cow cheese with goat or sheep cheese. His reason is to be nice to the good gut bacteria that control our digestive system and influences the health of other body parts. His book “The Longevity Paradox, How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age” makes a convincing case.
My mom told my dad that he was on his own for Saturday noon meals, so he might have a bowl of crackers, a hunk of Limburger cheese, some pickled pig knuckles and a bottle of Dubuque Star beer. The smell of this cheese lingered about a half block away. The cheese might have been made in Limburg, Belgium or closer to home, Monroe, Wis. We kids only cared about not walking past him to the back door. Limburger should have been banned outside the state of Wisconsin.
