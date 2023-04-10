The oncoming tornado season that is overlapping the upcoming Earth Day later this month will bring on a spate of articles on climate change — or climate chaos as I prefer to call it. We are looking at this new era of climate as the ultimate cause of so much devastation such as destructive weather, flooding, wildfires and unbearable temperatures.
However, this cause is actually a symptom. Hardly anyone talks about the two main causes of the climate change symptom, because they seem to be too difficult to comprehend, too difficult to tackle as problems themselves.
The first big factor is population, sheer numbers of people that this Earth has never seen before. Virtually no one is talking about overpopulation as a major pillar supporting the drastic changes to our climate. I think the reason is that those people in the past who have warned about the possibility of too many people erroneously tied their opinion to a short time table that did not come to pass. Since the overpopulation problem did not happen WHEN it was predicted, the public chose to believe that the whole population thesis was bogus. Not so. It was just premature. What was predicted before the year 2000 is now happening after 2000.
The example I used in my old college environmental course was about Daniel Boone when he came through the Falls of the Ohio in about 1800. He and his large family were moving from the Big Sandy River in Eastern Kentucky to new virgin land in Missouri up the Missouri River from St. Louis. Presumably Davis Floyd (for whom Floyd County was named) helped shepherd the group through the two miles of rough river in his job as a professional boat pilot. If Boone stood on the banks of the Ohio there at a young Clarksville and relieved himself, the river would have hardly changed in quality. One person, a big river.
A century later the bigger cities of Pittsburgh and Cincinnati and Louisville and many places in between were now funneling their human wastes into the river in concentrated numbers. Now the water quality really was being effected because of sheer numbers. The river had become a sewer pipe. Since 1900 the population has more than quadrupled. (To be fair, most river cities have vastly improved their sewage treatment and therefore the river is cleaner than it was 100 years ago.)
Even more importantly from the standpoint of climate change the level of consumerism has grown even more. And that brings us to the second most important factor causing climate change: the level of technology behind the consumption of goods. In other words the amount of resource extraction (food, lumber, minerals, fuels) and their refinement in factories and then their ultimate waste deposited back into the environment is an even bigger ecological factor than overpopulation in some places such as the United States.
If we look at the smallish country of Bangladesh abutting India the rate of population growth might be three to four times greater than in our country. This is not good for the world, we might surmise. Looking more closely, we see that the human consumption factor is 20 times more here than in the Asian nation. More people in this case have less impact on the Earth—per person—than the American impact. Certainly we can be alarmed also at the rapid growth of people in African countries, but our real threat is right behind our own front door. We create more basic causes of climate change by buying piles of stuff—by far more than most other countries in the world.
This is not to let poorer countries off the hook on the human-impact issue. They aspire to do what we have done the past 150 years. They are either doing it gradually in their own homes or they are emigrating to more affluent countries where their new lifestyle involves more goods, more wastes and more problems for the world.
In future columns I hope to flesh out much more about both overpopulation and technology/consumption. Another column will investigate the whole concept of growth, a topic on nobody’s agenda because every city and state and politician and business person believes in nonstop growth. Economic growth is prayed to and idolized while turning a blind eye to the fact of a finite Earth. We haven’t made a new drop of oil or new lump of coal for millions of years. Our little globe racing around an aging star is the same size as when we had 10 million people. Now we have 8 billion and counting. We (citizens of the world) are adding the equivalent of four New York Cities each year and yet the prevailing economic and political position is to grow even more with no boundaries whatsoever. The result is an ever more apparent climate chaos.
