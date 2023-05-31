Out here in the Midwest — or Mid-Atlantic or Northern South — I didn’t know of such a thing as a coffee house until 1968. That’s when the Coffeehouse Five got tried down in Muldraugh, Kentucky for plotting to leave the U.S. Army for Canada. They were soldiers at Ft. Knox. (They were convicted.)
This column is not about the soldiers, but the coffee houses that started to spring up in the mid-continent even though they were apparent on the two coasts, especially in Seattle (later, as the home of the giant coffee chain, Starbucks).
In Southern Indiana and Louisville I knew for sure where all the little bakeries were because I had a medical addiction to glazed donuts and Bismarks (jelly donuts). In the 1960s I also started to map the occasional coffee shop until I lost track at about a dozen. Now there a dozen on one street in Louisville.
Give me a mom-and-pop coffee shop any day because of the special ambiance from their individuality. I like the old sofa, which has been passed over at the curbside for two days. The one at my coffee shop has a spring that nudges me on the right cheek. Perfect.
There was a time — before laptops — when I would do a lot of writing with pencil and yellow pad and today I notice most of the people in a coffee shop are gazing at a screen and tapping at a keyboard. Their fingers fly over the keys like a ballerina’s slippers barely touching the stage. At my desk top computer at home I still tend to pound the keys as if they are on my old Smith-Corona typewriter. The little finger on my left hand is heavier than its neighbors and the ring finger on my right hand is longer than the other digits. All of which explains why I always have extra “a’s” and “l’s” in every sentence.
It is a bit sad that there is less buzz of conversation because the remote work has now migrated from the office to home and — when bored — over to the nearby coffee house. They all have to listen to the conversation between me and the shop owner. I know they listen because every once in a while they chime in.
I used to leave my coffee shop sofa just before the 2:45 pm influx of high school kids. But I have changed my mind; they have brought in their own agreeable buzz, especially if there is more than two in a group.
If there is only one, he/she is sure to produce a cell phone, an act that a study tells me occurs more than 2,000 times a day, per person. I notice their thumbs have evolved. My thumb is hinged like a fliptop; their thumbs have a ball joint at the knuckle that allows for use like a toggle stick. Also my thumb covers at least three keys on a cell phone; theirs is sharpened to a point to allow instant messaging. Apparently my thumb flattened itself out gripping a wood-splitting maul for 40 years.
What a distance we have come from the 15h Century in what is now Ethiopia. The red berry that seemed to energize the sheep herd was experimented with roasting and with boiling water. In Venice, Italy the trade with the Ottoman Empire brought the Turkish brew over to Europe. The Turkish army also left its coffee beans in Hungary after a losing battle.
Coffee shops sprang up all over Europe. In America the British levied a tax on the colonists on their Chinese tea. We tossed it overboard into the bay during the 1770s at the Boston Tea Party, at which point Americans started to drink more coffee than tea.
Now there are five centuries of traditions where people have gathered to converse, work, play board games, argue and even plot revolutions.
I can’t get a hang for all the offerings behind the counter: lattes come in dozens of flavors. The classic latte of course is merely steamed milk and espresso. One popular drink is caramel latte topped with whipped cream and caramel sauce. Then there is a Spanish latte with cinnamon but no sweetener, suggested to be a healthy drink because of the nutritional reputation of cinnamon. (Beware: the cinnamon in your spice cabinet is not authentic cinnamon as Ceylon Cinnamon is.)
My own coffee shop will move up from 3.5 stars to 4.0 stars when it adds another flavor to the latte menu — ambergris. This special flavor is derived from the digestive system of a sperm whale.
What I would like to try is some old fashioned Turkish coffee that is ground super fine and then put directly into the cup. Hot water is poured over, then stirred. As they say, it is just about right when the spoon stands upright.
If Turkish caffe catches on I could set up business in the corner to read the coffee grounds in the bottom of cups for vital personal omens. I would give the owner a small cut of the new fortune telling gig.
