Death and dying might not be appropriate topics for a newspaper’s opinion page, but I’m going to do it anyway. After all, on the opposite page are the obituaries where I always compare ages to my own. I also am aghast at the wording of the first paragraphs of these death announcements. I find that not many people die. They pass away; they meet their old loved ones; they seem to go to a new stage of life that is better than their past life.
At my advanced age I can accept death. I understand that life and death are parts of the cycles set in motion by creation. Everything living dies — 100%.
It is the dying part that has me scared. Most elders live in terror of becoming completely dependent on others for the simplest tasks of daily living. No one looks forward to becoming helpless, demented and incontinent.
Only three in ten Americans make advanced plans for their descendants. The problem is that most of their plans point to advice for AFTER their death, not the sticky details of the dying process itself. If you don’t tell your relatives how the last days should go, you leave them befuddled at bedside — and worse, uncertain and guilt-ridden.
I won’t get into the nitty-gritty of tubes and monitors and levels of cognition. Let’s just say that everyone over 65 should start to consider the concept of medical directives. I am late to the game. I had to watch my mom’s mind die five years before her body did. It was the worst case of lingering I have ever experienced.
Some things can’t be fixed. Some things shouldn’t be fixed. What needs to happen is for the patient to be listened to in a medical directive. The attending relatives should be consulting with doctors to assess the gravity of the situation. However, for a measure of dignity it is the dying person who should carry the most weight.
As for death itself the healthiest approach is to be realistic about what really happens. We are electrical beings. When the heart monitor at the hospital beeps along with a steady pattern, we know that our 80 watts of power are still being generated. When the electricity shuts off, that is when the doctor officially pronounces the patient is dead.
All of my schooling and all of my experience with watching living things die, including sitting at the bedside in a hospice care room, tells me that there is a final moment. I am not saying that I know there is no afterlife. I am just saying I have seen no evidence — not even a hint of evidence — that a new stage of life is around the corner.
I believe in defying death in the last days, actually all of the days before then also. However, denying death is a recipe for not living fully. If we think we are only in transition into The Ultimate Life I don’t know if we would put an all out effort into loving fully or expanding the little gray cells or experiencing something new.
Do we need a sugar-coated future that defies all rational thought? Is it all a rewards exchange program? Faith in a life hereafter reminds me of the definition of faith: a particular value based on no evidence at all. Remember that the 9/11 disaster in New York City was perpetrated by 19 earnest young men steeped in a faith telling them their deaths would be followed by a new life populated by many willing virgins and other perpetual rewards.
I don’t have any optimism that our death-defying culture will change its ways after 2,000 years. What I do hope for is that people over 65 will begin the discussion of how to die with dignity. We need to take more control of life that might be in its final chapter.
Talking about death won’t kill you, but it could improve your life, says author Barbara Coombs Lee. That’s a better philosophical statement than Yogi Berra’s: “It’s hard to make predictions, especially about the future.”
(The best book with the best advice on this is “Finish Strong” by Barbara Coombs Lee. Her organization is CompassionAndChoices.org.)
