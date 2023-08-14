Electric vehicles(EV) are following the same pattern as other emerging technologies: exciting innovation, satisfying function for our comfort, and then complete befuddlement on how to handle the afterlife. In this case the batteries have yet to pile up into a huge mess of pollution, but it is coming.
EV batteries are copying the playbook of coal-fired power plants and nuclear energy. The electricity is great — clean and efficient at the point of use. Then we saw how bad the sulfuric acid (SO2) was coming out of the stack not to mention a century of carbon dioxide also being emitted and forming the basis of our overwhelming climate change problem. First we bagged up the SO2 and now we are reducing the number coal-fired plants. What remains are thousands of unregulated ash pits at the plant sites full of concentrated toxins.
Nuclear plant owners have had 66 years to learn how to get rid of the dangerous radioactive wastes. They have learned nothing.
EV batteries, weighing up to thousands of pounds, will die just like every thing else. This is the Second Law of Thermodynamics, which is (very roughly translated) “Everything tends to go to hell.” The big boom of electric vehicle sales today will mean a glut of worn-out batteries in the mid-2030s.
The first way to handle a worn-down battery is “re-use." On the road a battery might weaken to the point that the range reduces from 400 miles to 250 miles. Even then, the battery still retains two-thirds of its strength, so it could be re-installed in an immobile situation that could utilize much of the remaining power.
On a small scale we are finding out the problems of recycling the batteries. However, only about 5% of them are now being recycled. The main problem holding back the recycling effort is the mindset of capitalism: make it, sell it, go to the bank. Even the manufacturers of batteries have troubles with their own pilot recycling programs because trying to retrieve the valuable used lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel and graphite is more expensive than finding these materials in raw nature.
Globally there are fewer than a dozen sites recycling EV car batteries.
However, recycling these minerals is made five-fold more difficult because of HOW the battery was made in the first place. The common recycling method is to shred the battery into small pieces. Then it either needs to be cooked (burned) or treated in liquids (acids) to isolate the material that will find their way back into new batteries.
Some of the casing for these thousands of battery cells is so tough the shredders find it too difficult to operate. One study found that the Nissan battery case took two hours to remove before the shredding could begin.
Another big problem is that glues, as in the Tesla cars, are used to hold together the folds of metal-impregnated fibers. These glues are almost impossible to separate from the powdered metals. Still another problem is that the recyclers don’t know what is in a battery because nothing is labeled. They have to know the materials to know how to isolate the components.
China is now placing the responsibility for recycling squarely on the vehicle maker.
It is obvious that at some point the battery manufacturers will have to hold an international conference to hash out how to establish some common design features that will make dis-assembly easier. They need to remember that the life cycle of a battery is not over when it fails to deliver the vehicle to its 400-mile range. The battery completes its mission only when there is a final disposition of all the materials that went into its beginning year.
Most of a new battery could be re-made from an old battery if we had the right frame of mind at the time of design and assembly.
I remember way back when a Japanese washing machine company produced an appliance that could be dis-assembled by one tool — a screw driver — and an unskilled laborer. We don’t have to wait until 2035 to be buried under a mountain of used ion lithium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.