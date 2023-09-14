The fossils at the Falls of the Ohio are a big draw for people who are interested in ancient history. Downstream two miles is New Albany’s Gallagher Power Plant, retired now for two years, and beginning its fossilhood, no longer providing electricity for Southern Indiana.
What is left for posterity is a brick building and an infamous smokestack and worst of all: six ash pits filled with toxic stuff that no one is quite sure what to do with. Duke Energy started work on the ash pits in 2016 and expects to finish in 2027.
Coal ash is what is left after the coal is burned to fire up the steam that ran the huge electric turbines. In one year alone at Gallagher the waste production included 2.6 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), 51,000 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2), 4,000 tons of nitrogen oxide (NOX) and 188 pounds of mercury. It is the CO2 that is the main culprit of climate change. It floats up to thicken up a natural blanket of CO2 that actually protects the Earth from a daytime boiling sun and a nighttime freeze. However, when it thickens up, the sun’s heat that normally reflects off the Earth cannot escape enough to dissipate into space.
The relatively small amount of mercury is joined by other heavy metals and they just sit in the ash pits possibly leaking into the ground water. Because the Gallagher’s pits are not lined with rubber the poisons in the water have nearby access to the water table, which is basically the level of the Ohio River only yards away. At the behest of federal regulators Duke Energy has excavated one of the basins and sent the toxic mix to a newly-created landfill right at the plant. A second basin has been “de-watered," covered with more soil and then capped over with a plastic material to stop new rainwater from carrying it into the Ohio River.
A group called Earth Justice used industry data provided by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It found 500 unregulated coal ash landfills and ponds in 40 states. The same data shows that 91 percent of coal plants have contaminated ground water.
In 2009 the EPA took a good hard look at Gallagher. Its decision? Duke Energy should shut down two of the four generating units. It also penalized Duke $1.75 million and forced it to spend another $6.25 million in updating the other two units because they were producing too much pollution.
This might sound harsh, but you have to realize how Gallagher ranked in the nation. Of the 12 worst environmental justice offenders the New Albany plant ranked 7th in the whole country. This is because in the 3-mile radius of the plant a large community of African-Americans lived just across the river in West Louisville receiving the brunt of the smokestack. As far as the waste pollution after electrical production the Gallagher ranked 91st among hundreds of US power plants.
This article is not meant to pick on Gallagher. It just happens to be ours. The Ohio River valley is actually power plant heaven with its many power plants. Why? It is close to the coal fields in Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana. It also has the river to supply water for the steam and the river to transport the coal barges.
Prevailing winds moving from St. Louis to New York state dropped so much acid rain—from the sulfur-laden clouds—that the lakes in the Adirondack Mountains became too acidic to support fish. The situation was finally corrected when the EPA forced the power plants to catch the SO2 before it went out the stack.
Of course, what does not go out the stack goes into the ash pit. Ordinarily I would say that the arsenic, lead, mercury, radium and other stuff would be there forever. But in the Ohio River valley we have periodic floods high enough to overwhelm any and all ash pits. This might temporarily solve the power company’s problem, but for fish you have die-offs and deformation. And in the Mississippi River delta into the Gulf of Mexico you have a dead zone sometimes as large as New Jersey.
A Duke official told me that the toxic wastes will be either dug up and moved or will be walled off and capped. On the one hand I am happy that after decades there is movement on the New Albany waterfront. On the other hand, 50 years ago I saw these very similar solutions to the low-level radioactive dump site at Kentucky’s Maxey Flats near Morehead. Rain still found a way into the buried material, so every day for the past 50 years the state is forced to run a pump from the buried trenches to capture the radiated water. Even so, the pollution has made it into the groundwater heading toward the Ohio River.
Duke said that the Gallagher waste pits will be monitored by wells surrounding them for a minimum of 30 years. This doesn’t calm me. Once they find heavy metals migrating from the pits, they are in the groundwater where very little can be done. Duke says it still has corrective options.
Here is what I see and foresee:
* Gallagher’s toxic wastes are staying in the flood plain.
* Duke Energy will be long gone some day.
* Flood water will cover the Gallagher area many times in the foreseeable future.
* The price for the electricity we used in our houses here will be paid elsewhere in the environment.
Gallagher’s issue is just a drop in the pollution bucket. Nationwide all the power plants produce 70 million tons of ash every year. Enjoy your hot water, television and cooking range.
