Hatred has come to your neighborhood and you thought that would never happen. I know I didn’t. Immigrants from nations to the south were labeled “Mexican rapists” and whole “caravans of people coming to take your jobs.”
Former President Donald J. Trump has shown himself to being the president with the smallest vocabulary, the lowest level of empathy, the least interest in racial equality, the greatest wall-destroyer in church/state separation issues, the worst fundraiser from Mexican donors for wall construction, and the first president to not hand over power to the winning president. Trump did not create hatred in this country. He was clever enough to tap into it.
It has been ever thus.
For some reason — that I cannot decipher — hatred seems to lie there among most peoples, sometimes bubbling to the surface, sometimes staying buried.
In my growing up years I did not notice it because it was apparently hidden most of the time. For a long time I did not know my Iowa city was a “sundown city.” Black people who worked on the section gang for the railroad could come into town but by sundown had to be out of the city limits.
I saw a mild form of hatred from the children going to a private Christian school yelling at us (going to our public school) “Ha, ha. You’re going to hell.” But basically, at home and on the streets I was not familiar with expressions of white hot hatred.
As an adult — editor of national and state news — I chose the stories and photos delivered by the Associated Press. Most of the pictures and articles did not make the cut. One photo that is still etched in the back of my brain is the photo of several white housewives in Arkansas who were yelling at a little Black girl who desired to go to the regular public school. Hate had so distorted their faces that I wondered how they would return their features to a normal state the next day.
The next time I saw such facial disfigurement was 60 years later while watching the crowd breaking down the barriers at the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. I still don’t understand the intensity of hatred.
The only thing I have to lean on are my new readings of history’s hatreds. Back in the 1850s — that’s 175 years ago — the country had a Fugitive Act that allowed Southern slave owners to hunt for runaway slaves in the North and legally seize them. Congressman Thaddeus Stevens (no relation) from Pennsylvania was one of the all-time great fighters for racial justice: against slavery, period, and of course the fugitive law. He was always prodding President Abraham Lincoln, who found that emancipating Black people in mid-Civil War and then allowing them to fight in the Union army, was always two steps behind Rep. Stevens.
Just before the Civil War in Louisville one of the worst anti-immigrant riots in the country took place. Whereas Trump stoked fears about caravans from Columbia, Louisville newspaper editor George Prentice inflamed the white Anglos across the river to beat up on catholic immigrants from Germany. The casualty list is still unknown but the guess is that anywhere from 22 to 100 were killed.
It was pure hatred for the “others.” The perpetrators ironically called themselves the Know-Nothing Party or the Native American Party. No, not the natives who were here before the Europeans. These natives were the white people who were born in America. They were known as the “nativists” and if you were a second or third generation American you were qualified to hate the latest immigrant who got off the boat.
I get the feeling that Trump is not a deep-down hater; I don’t think he is a deep-down anything. He, as a clever exploiter, might have done us a favor as we might look back on this era 20 years from now. He brought all this ugliness to the surface where we have not yet learned how to deal with it. I think we eventually will.
I am heartened by the latest sentences handed down on the leaders of the self-styled militiamen Oathkeepers, 18 and 12 years. Domestic terrorism has a long ancestral line here with slavery, the Klu Klux Klan, the White Councils, the John Birch Society, the bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building and the ultra-right mass shootings in Buffalo, NY, El Paso, TX and Pittsburgh, PA.
I think we’ll never see the end of haters. I just hope that we stop idolizing them and legitimizing them. It is possible to constrain this all too human trait by not normalizing it.
