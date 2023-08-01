When you are five years old you want to be a big kid of eight years. When you are 12 you want to be a grown-up teen. And then you want to be a mature 24-year-old with all the perks of adulthood. Early on in your mind it is all about physical growth. Later on you look at growth more qualitatively for you would rather not keep growing around the middle.
We in the Clark/Floyd area — with more than 200 years under our collective belt— would be wise to focus more on quality of life than on huge buildings and expanding city boundaries. Should we be envious of Fishers, which had 16,000 people 25 years ago and is now 120,000? Is our goal to be merely bigger, to have more high tech jobs, to have a surplus of workers ready to fill new jobs?
Political leaders very often come from the business community. This often leads to policies that favor enticing companies with their lure of new jobs no matter what. This can be a blindered look that runs headlong into more lofty values.
For answers to this issue I lean on the ecological economist Herman Daly, who died last year at 84. He was known for his 1973 book “Toward a Steady-State Economy.” His thesis of living within the sustainable limits of the Earth was derided for the most part by mainstream economists who took a more narrow view of how growth should happen.
Most traditional economists come and go with the times, but Herman Daly is making a big comeback with the increasing danger of climate change. Stasis —a word he made popular — does not mean stagnant or first stage of dying. It rightly means balance.
Many mainstream economists treat growth as the Ultimate End rather than one means toward an end. Daly preferred to compare economics to a biological organism that has an initial flow of material and energy from a resource base and eventually a flow of waste material back to nature. This is a much broader view.
Here is a $5 phrase that took me some time to understand: internalizing the externalities. Stick with me. If a big coal mine has within its growth plan room for labor costs, utility expenses, building costs and payments for resources, that is normal, but it is only barebones. It only internalizes the internal costs. Here are some external expenses: state roads that buckle under overloaded trucks, streams that are polluted by waste rock around the coal seams, and coal dust lodged in miners’ lungs.
(I have seen real slices of deceased miners’ lungs with black coal in every sac of every branch of the lung. I have seen Kentucky streams every color under the sun from golden yellow to turquoise blue to deep jade green to maroon. These are from minerals that the coal companies call overburden. They are pushed over the hillside to get at the black gold underneath.)
The above are the external costs of mining coal, completely off the books. If they had been internalized during the company’s budget time, the coal would cost more and the coal owner would operate differently just to stay competitive.
What about a new factory coming to New Albany or Jeffersonville? Does it get a new road and sewers built to it? Does it get property given to it by an industrial park? Does its first 10 years of taxes get waived? Does an industrial revenue bond give it a leg up on initial investment? Will there be pollution coming out of its stack? Are most of the jobs at low level pay? These are external costs that don’t get factored into the private firm’s prospectus.
What I am saying is that not all growth is good (a lot of it is). We need to distinguish between qualitative growth and quantitative growth.
I would like to see more professional urban planners on staffs. When I served on the Clark County Planning Commission, we civilians had no planners at all to lean on. There might have been a county growth plan but new suburban development was often occurring on property where the last farmer died. Things may have changed since then, but I had the impression that growth was growth and all growth was good.
The old Main Street saying that “if you are not growing, you are dying” is passe. Rather the opposite might be true: if you are growing too fast, you are dying prematurely. I will always remember that unrestrained growth has a name — cancer. Just look at what growth in the use of fossil fuels has done since our locales were founded two centuries ago. The unshackled growth of fossil fuels could be the cancer that we now call climate change.
As Gandhi said, “There is probably enough for everyone, but not enough for greed.”
