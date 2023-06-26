I didn’t know my parents. My children didn’t know me. It is all past tense because I am talking about our first three or four decades during which time the child did not exist or was too young to comprehend the care-taking adults.
The great realization for me came about when I was in my 50s and about to take a cross-country flight with my father in his 80s. What would we talk about all the way out to Seattle? Over Nebraska I decided to ask him about his teen years. Out poured stories I had never heard.
For example, he told me about his job at the neighborhood pharmacy. At the stable he was tasked with hitching up a horse to a buggy to deliver goods to customers. This is a man who often carried a stick while walking in fear of a hostile dog around the corner. He had handled an animal bigger than him when he was 16 or 17? On and on. I was fascinated and chagrined that I had gone that long without knowing anything about his first 40 years.
My conclusion was that my four children also did not know me. As an old newspaper reporter I did not find it hard to write a series of little vignettes, a half of a page of my clearest memories that did two things. It described: one, a personal anecdote about me the old man as a kid, and two, a slice of life that depicted an historical era long gone.
For instance, I related how I won my first aggie. For the uninitiated this is an agate, A beautiful rock polished into a marble. It went into my bag with the cheaper glass marbles, but it was in a class of its own. One day I got into a marble game with neighbor Miltie, who was three years older.
We set up on a gravel cross street that was really ground rock, not the hunks of crushed rock as are on our country roads. The curb was a quarried piece of limestone and we scratched in our 10-inch diameter pot about a foot from the curb. We each put three glass marbles into the pot, then scratched a starting line about 8 feet away. To my surprise and his, we came out in a draw, each plinking out three marbles.
He then suggested we up the ante, aggie against aggie. I swallowed and did it. We laid up like a golfer approaching a green with an iron shot. And on my second try I banged out an aggie. On the fourth try I got the other one. I was floating on a cloud, only for about three days.
Anyway, I have found out later in life that my dad’s marble game was somewhat different with a large pot of about three feet in diameter. His whole life was different.
Most of my memories were vivid, mostly inconsequential, and light in tone. One story was about my marble bag which I made when my mom taught me how to use the old Singer treadle sewing machine. I won’t go into that story; hopefully that machine is serving as an antique side table in some lovely home.
Another two tales came about because I had to sub for my older brother in two of his part time jobs. One was a ten-hour day as an 11-year-old with a fruit peddler. He had converted an old rumble-seat Chevy with the back rumble seat torn out, replaced by a box that made the vehicle look like a small compact pickup truck. The passenger seat was also removed to make way for the wooden crates holding the fruit, apricots and plums on the bottom, next the peaches and then the Bing cherries on the top where I could reach them all day as I stood on the running board the entire time. A stalk of bananas were in a conical basket draped over the fender and about eight bushel baskets and an old kitchen scale filled up the back.
I will skip all the other details and mention that I subbed for him as a human pin-setter at a bowling alley. I was 12 and dodging exploding pins while servicing two lanes, trying to keep track of spares and strikes. I survived. Of course today the pins are gathered up by a machine and set in the proper places with no human around.
I tried to keep my pieces short and light. What I did not want to do is go chronologically and say: In 1947 I did this and two years later we did that. Boring.
The whole idea is to keep alive a time when there were marble games, treadle sewing machines, fruit peddlers with a pull string on the bell above the cab. Also I want Old Dad/Grandpa to be shown as a whole person complete with a childhood and early part-time jobs. And even into the young parts of my adult career the children were too young to know what I really did besides leave early in the morning, come home later and maybe be a little grouchy before going to my reading corner.
Even if only one of the five grandchildren is fascinated by this forgotten time, that’s OK. It’s all about time and perspective. Please sit down and let the next two generations know about a previous unremarked life. No one will know your legacy if no one hears about your stories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.