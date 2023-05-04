Out on the prairie in western North Dakota my mom went to a one-room school and she felt so lucky to have a school at all — a free one at that. Then she would take the long walk back to the homestead to milk the cows again.
Just as lucky was my wife as a girl in rural Iowa. Her one-room Clear Creek Elementary School served her well. Even though she was the only one in her class level, later she was valedictorian at her high school and still later taught grade school children in Southern Indiana.
I am a huge fan of public schools. All of which makes me sad that this current Indiana legislature is hell bent on causing the deterioration of our public education system.
Many millions of tax dollars are now being siphoned off from the public schools for a voucher program for private schools. The clueless lawmakers have now made these private schools — with minimal oversight — free to virtually every Indiana child. It is one of the most generous school subsidies in the entire country.
What galls Hoosier taxpayers is that three-fourths of the private schools are religion-related.
This means, of course, that public monies will be redirected from public education to religious propagation. This point is never mentioned in any discussions of voucher programs. The main point of emphasis is always about “choice”.
These are not equal choices. There is one major difference between a public school in this neighborhood and a religious school in that neighborhood. For example, here is a typical sample of the up-front mission statement of a church school: “...to help students to relate all issues of life to the doctrinal foundation of the Christian faith...to input their sphere of influence for Christ.”
It is noteworthy that professed Christians in this country are now in the 49% range. Others are of no religion, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, agnostics and atheists. All of them are welcome in a neutral public school and all of them in Indiana are now paying for somebody else’s religion.
Public schools did not spring up immediately when this country came into being in 1789. A few towns in the Massachusetts Colony had public schools. Later more New England states did the same thing. By 1830 about 55% of American children were enrolled in public schools. By 1878 the percentage was up to 78. By the 1930s public schools were entrenched nationwide. Now we are up to the era when today’s 80-year-olds were first starting their education, making this universal education uniting all peoples a fairly recent phenomenon.
We are so lucky.
Some 83 nations elsewhere have state religions. On the other hand, the only mention of religion in the U.S. Constitution is the admonishment that there be no religious requirement for public office.
When religion and government mix you have the probability of intolerance and the possibility of wars. Just look at Northern Ireland, Israel/Palestine, Afghanistan, Iran/Iraq, India/Pakistan. The list goes on and on century after century.
When this country was expanding westward the federal government along with the birthing states marked off sections of 640 acres to be sold to settlers. In Iowa — and other states I hear — one corner of a section was to be set aside for a public school. Consequently it is no accident that when I was living in Iowa it was acclaimed as the most literate state in the union.
There is a different mindset in Indianapolis. The most recent budget this year sets aside funding increases for traditional public schools at 6.7%. For private school vouchers it is 87.1%.
The Indiana State Teachers Association says that this voucher expansion for wealthy families comes at a cost of $1.1 billion. With a B. Remember when this voucher system started in 2010? The cost was $16 million. Now multiply by 68,000 and you come up with today’s program. Talk about a small camel’s nose under the tent then and the entire camel owning the entire tent now.
