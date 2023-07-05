“We are eating a huge hole in the middle of the Midwest and sucking up California’s ancient aquifers until the land collapses like an empty juice box. The awe that new arrivals from other countries feel when they see the bounty in a US supermarket is an illusion—more like what one might experience when stepping from a cold night into a nice, warm house where they’re burning the furniture. In short, we are plundering the natural resources of our food production and can’t go on this way.”
This is the opening paragraph of a New York Review of Books’ review of a book by Tom Philpot: “Perilous Bounty.”
As a native Iowan I am amazed at the amount of food produced by California’s Central Valley and the Iowa-centered Corn Belt. The two areas produce the vast majority of food Americans eat.
When people learn I am from Iowa, they assume that I came from a farm. I am really from a city of over 50,000 even though 90% of Iowa land is agricultural. Hardly 2% of Americans live on producing farms today. When I was born there were 127 million Americans and we had six million farms. Today we have 325 million people, but only 2 million farms.
The consolidation has been amazing. The midsize farm is becoming extinct while the large corporate farms — owned by urban investors — is the norm. These mega-farms producing corn now control — or are controlled — by a monstrous few companies such as Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland and Ingredion. Soybeans are in the hands of Cargill, ADM, Bunge and Ag Processing.
These plunderers of topsoil and the waters headed toward the Gulf of Mexico also include Monsanto (owned by the Swiss’s Bayer), Smithfield (owned by the Chinese) and JBS meat-packing (owned by Brazilians). Midsize farmers are now relics from the past.
The closest I ever got to Iowa farming was when I helped out my bride-to-be’s father at haying time near Iowa City. I was sent to the hay mow where I received hay bales from a pulley arrangement. I took my shirt off in the 100-degree upper part of the barn. They were careful not to warn me that I would itch for two days if I did that. I did and I did.
I have found out over the years that farmers do not receive much of the money from the entire food supply chain. When my father-in-law Lou loaded up young hogs in a rented semi to take them to a Chicago market, he was one of the only retail-level businessmen to present his product without any influence on its price. Sometimes he about broke even and on other livestock market days he actually made a living to support his seven children. It was the type of gamble no other kind of business person takes. In today’s agriculture market the small farmer has even less to say about his transactions.
Not only did the farm market steamroll him, the government delivered the coup de gras. At near retirement age the construction of Interstate 80 from Chicago to the West Coast went right through the farm, the hill and the woods. Not a foundation stone is left of another small farm that bit the dust.
The old prairie grasslands had left a rich black two feet of soil, half of which has long migrated headed toward New Orleans. Even with stringent soil erosion laws (stronger than Indiana’s) mud continues to build up in ditches and nearby creeks. No-plow techniques help but don’t stem the flow of the moving soil. One corner of Iowa lost five tons of topsoil per acre during one single rainstorm.
And here’s one factoid I don’t want my friends to learn about—Iowa has the highest ratio of hog s-- — per human resident than any other place in the world. They would say, “Figures.” Apparently, a six month old Iowa hog that ends up as a marketable 250 pounds along with 23 million other swine and its other animal companions excrete as much waste as 168 million people do. It has to go somewhere.
Our laws are not helping. Way back in the post-Depression days the Roosevelt laws were aimed aggressively at saving the family farm. Since then — especially during the Ronald Reagan era — newer laws began to favor the mega-companies that had bigger lobbyists.
So today I do not blame my neighbors in Southern Indiana trying to scratch out a living with their families, There is still some pollution from chemicals and plowed ground, but not nearly on the scale of industrial agriculture. They at least plant cover crops (providing needed nitrogen to the soil) that break the duo-culture of corn and soybeans. And they avoid the concentration camps of cattle. Too bad the lobbyists still have the ears of our Republican and Democratic lawmakers.
