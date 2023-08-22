A little story out of remote Helena, Montana this past month is rippling across this country into the boardrooms of energy giants in Texas, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and maybe even Indiana. A small girl in Bozeman, Montana — 90 miles from Helena — has advanced the cause of combating climate change as much as anyone anywhere.
She and 15 other young people — ranging in age from 5 to 22 — won a suit against the state of Montana that might change how government agencies do business with coal companies and other fossil fuel producers. A court decision in Helena just handed down a directive to Montana agencies to consider the environmental impact of things like carbon dioxide emissions before issuing permits to dig for coal or drill for petroleum.
This is a first in the history of this country: children winning a court battle against entrenched energy titans with climate change as their target.
The kids cited a unique clause in the Montana state constitution that stated every person has a right to a clean and healthful environment. They said that the legislature, the governor and the entire state structure is so pro-fossil fuel that this encouragement and tax breaks are “unconstitutional.” The judge in Helena agreed. It will now head toward an appeals court.
But what a story. It begins with Claire Vlases, an eighth-grader in Bozeman where my grandchild also went to school. She wondered why the school system had not considered putting solar electric panels on her school while doing a huge makeover. The school board looked into it and said it would cost $118,000 extra.
Teenager Claire organized her classmates with “Pennies for Power” and “Solar Makes Sense.” Her first attempt aimed at raising $500, but amazingly brought in $8,500 instead. Encouraged, she and others got more serious the next two years and raised the whole amount. The school now generates one-fourth of the school’s electrical needs and saves $8,000 a year. Today three more of the city’s schools have solar electric panels doing a similar job.
This venture encouraged her and other youths to file suit on the constitutional clause. A law group in Oregon (Our Children’s Trust) carried the ball. Meanwhile, the state did not seem to take the whole thing seriously, saying” this is just a meritless publicity stunt.” Claire, the little girl, is now a junior in college and even more serious about protecting the Earth.
You can see why the state would disdain to bring in their big guns. After all, the Republican Party has a super majority in the legislature, a GOP governor (like Indiana) and the whole state apparatus pretty much tuned into the mining industry. The state was built on hard-rock mineral mining (gold, silver, lead and copper), then cattle ranching and more recently coal mining.
I have seen those Western coal deposits — the seams perhaps 20 feet thick. The coal mines in Montana and Wyoming look like Indiana’s limestone quarries. A big machine takes a mouthful of the cliffside (solid black in this case), and fills up a truck. The truck goes to a rail siding, unloads so that 100 cars of coal can make up an entire train. These trains strike out in all directions of the compass. Some of it was even burned in the now shut-down Gallagher Power Plant in New Albany.
Coal seams in Indiana and Kentucky are much skinnier — three or four feet thick perhaps a mile or more under the surface. This is expensive coal. The coal seams here would look like layers of icing in a cake if a cross section were taken.
Anyway, the Montana case serves as a shot across the bow. Energy companies know that most state constitutions don’t have this environmental health clause, but they do know that there are other pressure points in the state regulatory process. There might be some Montana copy cats here in the Midwest eager to do court battle. No doubt the fossil fuel industry is still hearing that shot ricocheting off the sides of those Rocky Mountains surrounding Helena, Montana.
