In late February the Louisville Courier-Journal made a lukewarm pitch for nuclear power electrical energy. This 160-degree switch in editorial policy illustrates the brevity of institutional memory and questions the commitment of this newspaper to environmental health.
There was a time during the 1970s when the Louisville newspapers were dead set against the building of Marble Hill nuclear power plant near Madison, Indiana, 40 miles up the Ohio River. There were good reasons not to build then. Most of them are still valid today.
After several years of construction at the cost of more than $2 billion Public Service of Indiana (now Duke Energy) threw in the towel. While there were significant public opposition and some safety/construction problems, the main reason it decided to halt the plant was economics. The company figured it couldn’t continue enlarging the fiscal black hole because the monetary return didn’t justify it.
Nuclear power plants are still very expensive. However, the main reason for not building them is that the industry does not know what to do with the highly radioactive wastes. Back in 1957 when the first nuclear plant was built in Shippingport, PA, the engineers were saying: we will find a way to handle the used uranium rods. Fifty-one years later they still have not.
This is not a small matter. Radioactive wastes are some of the most toxic materials on the face of the earth. Thousands of tons are sitting around waiting for a solution. One big problem is that any solution must do the job for thousands of years because radioactivity breaks down so slowly.
The federal government thought it had the answer with a $2 billion dollar hole in the ground in the Yucca Mountains outside of Las Vegas, NV. Nevada state government says: no way. The majority of scientists have now said that that site does not isolate the wastes as the government had first thought it would.
What about the wastes from the 106 nuclear power plants already operating in the United States? They are in very temporary storage in pools of water (now filling up) at each plant site. They are awaiting transfer to a permanent site that does not exist.
What about France? About 80% of its electricity is produced by nukes. What does it do with its wastes? They are in “medium-permanent” sites in above ground storage facilities similar to mausoleums, also awaiting a permanent engineering solution. Geologic isolation — deep underground burial in extremely dry areas not affected by earthquakes — is generally thought to be the ultimate answer.
Going ahead with more nuclear power plants is akin to starting a war with no thought of occupation or re-construction. Winning the Iraq War took a matter of weeks and was a relatively easy proposition. The hard part was occupying a country, re-building an infrastructure and melding a fractionated society. The same thoughtlessness for the future is evident in both the war-making venture and the nuke-building program.
Speaking of the future, how long must one oversee the radioactive wastes? Thousands of years is the answer. For perspective one must go back 232 years to the founding of this country. That’s seems to be a long time, and it is when you consider that this government — not nation — is perhaps the oldest in the world. Projecting oversight of radioactive wastes another 232 years seems like a long time into the future, but it falls well short of the thousands of years needed.
Kentucky has a nuclear waste program that is instructive. Back in the late 1960s Gov. Bert Combs extolled the virtues of establishing a low-level radioactive dumping ground in the state. It would generate an economic boom, he said. He was partially successful because a site was actually created at Maxey Flat near Morehead, KY in the 1970s.
But it was spectacularly unsuccessful because in less than a decade radioactive water was seeping off the site toward the Ohio River. The large trenches had received tons of low-level wastes such as rags, lockers, mops and clothing. They were covered with earth. The trouble was the rain that fell onto the sealed up trenches, percolated through the debris, then predictably flowed off underground toward lower terrain.
Presumably the Maxey Flat debacle is still going on. Radioactivity is still seeping away and three decades later the Commonwealth of Kentucky presumably is still paying for pumps and technicians to bring up tritium out of the bottom of the trenches to be treated above ground.
While waste-handling is still the main nuclear obstacle, there are others. The economics is still iffy. In fact, the industry wouldn’t even consider building a plant without the U.S. government assurance that it would pick up the tab for environmental and people damage in case of an accident.
A big unknown is the dismantling of an obsolete nuclear power plant. Do you take it apart and ship the pieces to unknown places? Do you mothball it on site and set up a thousand-year priesthood to monitor its integrity? Maxey Flat should tell us something. And Yucca Mountain. And Chernobyl (the Ukrainian accident site).
Building a nuclear power plant—or even running one--is the least of our worries. Can we mine the ore safely (we haven’t in the past)? Can we refine the uranium safely (we didn’t at the Paducah, KY, facility)? Can we do the whole thing without the subsidy of the federal government through the nuclear weapons ore-refinement programs, the federal research, and the federal insurance plans? These are all major questions over and above the waste problem.
So now the Courier-Journal says that nuclear energy’s time may be now. I don’t think so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.