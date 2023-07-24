What could be so ominous about buying two tickets to the summer’s two movie blockbusters, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer?"
Their newly coined phrase “Barbenheimer” sounds like the publicity hounds of Hollywood just got too cute, but ironically the combined movie titles are the perfect symbol for telling the story of the 20th Century. My coinage is Pluplastics.
Virtually all of the plastic manufactured on Earth for the past 75 years is still here on the planet somewhere. And now you know that to produce a Barbie doll takes three equivalent cups of oil (the basis of plastics along with the other fossil fuels). About 100 Barbies are sold every minute. That is a lot of PVC (polyvinyl chloride).
Also, to produce a nuclear bomb or nuclear-powered electricity requires the splitting of plutonium-239. The radioactive material in the production phase and the wastes afterward will also be around for several hundred thousands of years. Long after humans are gone from this earth pluplastics will still be here even though some might be bound in strata of rocks for millions of years.
It is no wonder that some geological historians are calling the past several hundred years the beginning of a new epoch called the Anthropocene — the Human Age. People are now the most significant force for change on the planet. Not even cockroaches are in the running. Maybe ants. Possibly bacteria and viruses.
Technically we are in the Holocene epoch starting 12,000 years ago at the end of the last ice age. Today all atmosphere scientists have concluded that the climate changes of today had their beginning with the industrial age only two hundred years ago.
Plastics basically began during World War II in the 1940s even though bakelite telephones were in use before then. Much of the foundation for new polyethylene was made right here in the Louisville area in Rubbertown by DuPont in the 1940s (and still today). In the 1950s the post-war consumerism really boosted the use of plastics.
This was the same time period for nuclear fission. Basic science dabbled in it in the late 1930s and then the war injected money and manpower into the race for the first A-bomb between the United States and Germany.
In 1945 the first mushroom cloud was raised over the New Mexican desert. A few months later two bombs were dropped on Japan, ending the war but also killing hundreds of thousands of civilians in the process. Throughout the 1950s the U.S. and Russia exploded A-bombs in the sky 456 times. Dangerous levels of radioactivity have spread over every square inch of the Earth from the ice-bound poles to the equatorial jungles.
So have fragments of plastic. You no doubt have heard of the trash patch in the North Pacific Ocean. I had thought it was the size of Delaware or Rhode Island. No. Nearly the size of the continent of Africa. Most of the patch is comprised of plastic.
The very forces that create sand beaches from rocky shores — tides and wave action — make smaller and smaller pieces of plastic. So today there is less worry about six-pack packaging strangling an animal than the ingestion of very tiny pieces. Powdered plastic is now being taken in by tiny microscopic plankton — the very basis of sea life and much of our oxygen. Ninety-five per cent of fulmar sea bird carcasses have an average of 44 pieces in their stomachs. The proportional amount in a human would weigh five pounds.
Powdered plastic scares me. You can’t even see it and neither can anything else in nature. Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate was eerily correct in saying “The future is plastic.”
It seems weird to connect two very different movies about the cute little doll and the father of the A-bomb. Yet, when you tell the tale of the last century it is about accelerating militarism and unbounded consumerism, both effecting the far distant future.
