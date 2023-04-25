Davis Floyd would be amazed at the new Silver Creek Landing that leads down a steep embankment on the New Albany side to the creek that separates Clark County from Floyd County. The boat launch site was aimed at allowing kayakers and fishermen to enjoy a waterway that has seen little use for a century.
Many tons of concrete and even more tons of rip-rap-rocks descend from the ramp that connects Spring Street to Providence Way, a short distance west of Providence High School. I took the direct way down — 73 steps of steel grating and heavy metal handrails. The long way — for people with small boats on their shoulders — is a zig-zagged sidewalk that lets you get all the way down to near the water.
The trouble is that after spending $1.4 million the city has come up 15 feet short of the water itself. The concrete steps are supposed to lead right into the water, at least according to an artist rendering released last year. The Ohio River, which is only a short distance away, must have been halfway near flood stage at the time of the watercolor illustration.
When I visited the new landing site a bank of solid rip-rap rocks lay at the bottom of the last flight of stairs. It would take a Houdini to negotiate those rocks even without carrying a kayak.
The other two options are taking a mud path up creek, jumping over a culvert, grabbing onto a small willow tree with one hand while carrying the boat with the other hand. Follow this mud path to one possible put-in spot. At this point you are now upstream from a four-foot-high dam that has created a placid pool where someone could piddle around as in a bathtub. The dam once served a purpose. It was the focal point for Glenmill Park swimming and other water recreation. The park and its history are long gone and so is the reason for still keeping the dam.
The other choice is to take another mud path to the right downstream from the dam. Here the creek looks like a real waterway with riffles, a sandbar island and a small rocky cliff on the Clarksville side. Once again it would take a real agile kayaker to get to the water. At least here there would be a current that would make an interesting 15-minute paddle to the Ohio River.
After working the shoreline on the big river the boater would have to return by paddling upstream on Silver Creek to the car. It would be even more entertaining watching the boat being tugged up the slippery mud to the zig-zag concrete sidewalk.
What I like most about Silver Creek is its history. Back in 1806 Davis Floyd parked two good sized barges in the mouth of the creek. In a Louisville warehouse he had amassed a considerable amount of arms and ammunition at the behest of former Vice President Aaron Burr. The war material was headed for the Silver Creek barges. It was Burr who had just killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel and who later had private designs on taking away Mexico and its Spanish possessions to the north (the future Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Colorado) plus the Louisiana Purchase that is now the middle of the United States.
The Burr “army”, supplied by the quartermaster Davis Floyd (the namesake of Floyd County), was ready to leave the mouth of Silver Creek 217 years ago toward New Orleans. The story goes on and on. Tune in for the ending to his almost unbelievable saga.
Still another slice of Silver Creek history is the fact that this was the center of cement making in the United States. The layers of limestone under the topsoil were perfect for grinding, cooking and packing into barrels for worldwide construction projects. One of the best layers was called the Silver Creek Natural Cement limestone. It took a long time to set hard once it was mixed with water, sand and aggregate, but it would withstand centuries of weathering, just like the Coliseum in Rome. Clark County between the Falls of the Ohio and Charlestown was dotted with quarries and had at least 128 mills and kiln sites for cement production at its peak in 1900.
Anyway, the history of Silver Creek seems more interesting than its future. At this point the boaters can’t make it past the boat landing site. But come to think of it, another piece of Silver Creek history is being made: The Million Dollar Stairs to Nowhere.
