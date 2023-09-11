The last days we spend on this Earth are not easy to talk about even though everyone of us will go through that experience. Also, half of us will die in hospice care, and probably at home.
Yet, not many of us really know what hospice care is, who does it and how much does it cost. It is relatively new to our culture, starting in 1974 in Connecticut and growing quite fast in the 1980s.
So for about 40 years — hardly 1 ½ generations — we are rather flying in the dark. For awhile this type of care was performed by nonprofit groups. However, today most of the hospice services are being carried out by for-profit companies that have a minimum of oversight and regulation.
You are eligible for hospice care if a doctor determines that you have a terminal illness with six months or less to live. You and two doctors have decided to stop treatments to cure your illness, instead focusing on comfort, pain-control and quality of life. Another word for it is palliative care.
Good hospice care can include visits by a doctor, nurses, caregivers for toilet and bathing needs and social workers and grievance counselors. Medicare has a set rate per patient per day no matter how much care is delivered or not delivered.
In much of the United States the hospice care industry is operating with a Wild West flavor, according to author Kofman in the New Yorker magazine. Many companies are defrauding Medicare (the US government) in a number of ways. Sometimes people who are not terminally ill are being signed up for this care. Also, there are phantom patients (non-existent) and ghost companies (all operating out of the same offices at times with no staff at all in those offices).
I don’t know what is happening here locally. These abuses of the system might not have made it yet into the midlands. When I googled for “hospice services in Clark and Floyd Counties” I got one set of companies that showed their brick-and-mortar offices at specific addresses. But when I asked the same question of Medicare’s website I received a different set of companies. Very confusing.
Things are not as they should be.
I have had two friends end their lives under hospice care, one at a facility and one at home. Both seemed to have been in agreeable circumstances during their waning hours. I was impressed and sold on the concept of hospice care after all else has failed.
Since doing more research I am having a nagging doubt that all is not blue sky, bubbling brooks and Monarch butterflies. I have spent many days and years fighting for Single Payer Healthcare that would be super efficient compared to the overlapping of many insurance companies and their profit slice of 18 to 30%. Much of the fat would be cut, more services would be provided for more people at probably the same cost.
From 2014 to 2017 the Government Accountability Office has cut off Medicare funding from only 19 hospice companies of the 4,000 that were investigated. There is a reason why 70% of the hospice care is now handled by private companies. They see the $22 billion that is being spent on hospice, most of it paid for by the federal government through Medicare or Medicaid. Author Kofman said that hospice businesses can expect some of the biggest returns for the least amount of effort of any sector in American health care.
Private hospices have naturally sprung up with dollar signs in their eyes. In Los Angeles County alone there are now over a thousand hospice agencies, 99 percent of them for-profit.
Most older people will face a chronic disability or disease. One-fourth of those who go into hospice care will die in the first five days of their care. Since predicting the time of death is not an exact science at best, nobody knows when the final breath will come. Those who go beyond the six months of Medicare payments can actually get recertified twice more by a doctor. Also, a patient who recovers from a dire ailment can opt out of hospice care at anytime and return to original Medicare enrollment.
The only advice I can come up with is to ask around from your doctors and nurses and friends who have been close to a hospice patient at one time. Make doubly sure that the hospice company is Medicare-certified. Try to find a rating system from the state or national health agencies.
I hate to say it, but it still looks like a crap shoot.
