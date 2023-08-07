If you think the world is moving too fast and that artificial intelligence (AI) is starting to pull all the strings, you‘re not alone.
As you know, AI is all over your home in appliances, your heating/cooling system and in your car’s brakes. I am writing this on a computer (that tries to spell for me) and googling some of the information for this column.
(Full disclosure: I was born before television, computers, dishwashers, cellphones and helicopters. Not automobiles.)
Today I worry about AI getting in charge of the basic machines we think we still control. We joke about our smart phones being smarter than us, but our little laugh is half artificial itself.
What we as a society have not done is to overlay a set of ethics on the whole AI field. Algorithms have no morality, only the data that we have injected into its processes. AI is only a pure system of logic. Now AI is taking several pieces of logic and coming up with its own interpretation. That is the scary part.
It’s been a long process since WWII when Alan Turing in England put together a machine that outwitted the Nazis’ Enigma code machine. I didn’t really think about smart circuitry boards until about 1997 when IBM’s Deep Blue whipped the reigning world chess champion Gary Kasparov. Then the movie “2001” came out with HAL assuming a scary amount of power.
My fears seem to make me a commonly-known Luddite, a primitive backward lout fighting the “progress of technology.” Actually I AM a true Luddite because we have the whole anti-technology myth all wrong.
Back in about 1811 — that’s 212 years ago — mechanical weaving machines had taken over Europe. Supposedly a young apprentice, Ned Ludd, was admonished for having his threads too loose on his stocking frame. His reaction was to take a sledge hammer to the apparatus.
We don’t know for sure if Ned Ludd was a real person. What we do know is that the skilled machine operators for about five years were only targeting machines made by certain factory owners who were not paying decent wages and creating terrible working conditions. The machines themselves were old technology, around for many decades, sometimes centuries. The workers really were protesting against people not job-displacing technology.
Two centuries before the Ludds, in northern France and in the Netherlands workers were angered about new knitting looms displacing them. They gummed up the machines by tossing their shoes into the works.
The shoes were wooden clogs called sabot (Sa-bo) and the ruination of the wooden gears was called sabotage. New technology most certainly was taking away their livelihood.
That is the knock on AI and automation in general. We see it in the self-checking stations in every grocery store. Out on the streets, in restaurants, on buses we see waves of cyborg jellyfishes locked into their hand held computers.
One artificial intelligence theorist Eliezer Yudkowsky has written recently that the AI future is so daunting that the whole developing field should shut down immediately until all the players can come up with an ethics plan that aligns with a safe future. And the so-called god-father of AI — Geoffrey Hinton — is now disowning his god-child, saying that he will not be able to know what is true anymore. That’s the way I feel. Every time I see a campaign ad I don’t know whether it is a fake photo, a fraudulent video or phony words.
I have never had a conversation with Bard, or Bing or ChatBTD and don’t intend to. You readers might have fond memories of the beloved fictional character R2-D2. Today this early robot appears to be a primitive ancestor of what is to come.
We have writers who used to read shelves of books and now find their attention span waning after reading two pages on the google machine. Because we read differently we think differently. The 1950 person probably was more able to concentrate, more likely to contemplate. Possibly we remembered more then because we had to. We didn’t have the silicon chip sitting there with all the ready knowledge.
Sometimes I am inclined to say: Please find me an ice floe and put me out in the middle of it. More often, though, I see myself adapting to the world of the new very slowly — for the better, most of the time, for the worse some times.
In the end I guess I will go with the flow. Skip the floe.
