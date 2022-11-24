Donald Trump’s Presidential bid announcement has many focusing on 2024, but 2023 will be a significant year for local elections.
Next year brings municipal races, as voters will decide upon council members, mayors and clerks to represent them in Southern Indiana towns and cities. After the holidays, we’ll see election announcements ramping up ahead of the May primary. Here’s some of what to look for in 2023:
Will Gahan and Moore be challenged?
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore has already announced his re-election bid for 2023, and most expect New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan will also seek another term. Both would be seeking a fourth consecutive term and both would be heavy favorites going into 2023.
Gahan, a Democrat, and Moore, a Republican, have similar success stories. They both came into office during somewhat turbulent economic times. Gahan was handed an insolvent sewer utility. Moore also had to deal with major failures in Jeffersonville’s wastewater system that led to federal restrictions. Both were able to put the utilities back on solid ground.
New Albany and Jeffersonville have also enjoyed substantial improvements with redeveloped downtowns, new businesses and needed street projects. These are not all to the sole credit of Gahan or Moore, but they’ve definitely played a part in the success.
No contenders have publicly announced their intentions to oppose Moore or Gahan. While their personalities are different, Moore and Gahan both have a trait that’s somewhat common in leadership — a controlling nature.
When River Ridge didn’t initially commit to the amount of funding Moore and other Jeffersonville utility officials demanded to expand a wastewater treatment plan, the sewer board, chaired by Moore, voted to cut off future industrial tap-ins at the commerce park.
Moore also criticized Our Southern Indiana officials for not giving a higher priority to the same sewer plant when the body was deciding how to allot $50 million in federal funds throughout the region.
Gahan’s administration has refused to cooperate with River Heritage Conservancy over the creation of Origin Park to the point that the park’s plans no longer include Floyd County.
The Democrat-controlled city council voted to make New Albany the only city in the state to divert control of federal relief funds away from its council. Instead, the New Albany Redevelopment Commission, three of its five members appointed by the mayor, controls the spending, which means Gahan is essentially deciding how all of the money is being used.
Are these issues enough for an opponent to build a legit challenge against Moore or Gahan? At this point it seems doubtful, but time will tell.
Do city councils still matter?
City councils throughout the state have largely been replaced by redevelopment commissions as the primary fiscal agent of a municipality. Redevelopment commissions are the major players when it comes to one of the favorite financial tools of mayors — tax-increment financing.
Beyond passing budgets, many of our local councils have become muzzled. Clarksville is definitely an exception to this, though being a town, its structure is different.
Will we see council candidates run on a platform of distinguishing the administrative and fiscal units of the cities? Taxpayers are footing some pretty nice benefits for elected council members. They should be doing more than passing resolutions and rubber-stamping spending requests from mayors.
Emerging Southern Indiana communities
Sellersburg and Charlestown are growing, and as a result, are facing some significant infrastructure needs.
Unfortunately, such growth requires funds to ensure roads, utilities and other infrastructure can keep up with the demand. And if proper planning hasn’t been done, councils can get stuck making tough choices.
Such was the case in 2021 when the Sellersburg Town Council passed substantial water and sewer rate increases. Sewer rates hadn’t risen in 20 years before the council action, and it had been eight years since water rates had increased.
All the while, the town’s utility infrastructure was failing or in need of upgrade. It’s a similar situation to what Charlestown has experienced over the past five years.
As Charlestown and Sellersburg grow, such issues will have to be addressed. Will voters be on board, or will they buck at rate increases and investments in infrastructure?
Another interesting 2023 dynamic will be the future of Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges. The Democrat ousted incumbent Republican Bob Hall in 2019 in a close race. Hodges has prioritized preparing the city for growth, but hasn’t enjoyed a good relationship with the city council. Both sides share in some of the reasons for the disagreements. Will Hodges run again, and if so, can she secure a second term?
Why you should care
National politics gets most of the hype, but your local elected officials make many decisions that affect your daily life. You’re also a lot more likely to speak to a local official on the phone or in-person.
Are you worried about a dangerous intersection in your city subdivision? Getting it addressed will involve your local officials.
Think crime is getting out of control? Mayors appoint police chiefs.
Tired of running over that pothole in your alley? Your district council representative can likely get it patched with a phone call.
Municipal elections traditionally have low voter turnout. Let’s change that trend in 2023.
