If it weren’t for a historic election and a generation-altering pandemic, the biggest issue of 2020 easily would have been the racial reckoning of our country.
And while there are still numerous obstacles to address for each of those topics, there’s another major reckoning occurring in the U.S. — and it involves labor.
That’s a word I’ve always hated because it’s so nondescript. Labor, specifically as it pertains to a pool of workers, means you and me, but the word sounds more like a lifeless resource that’s plugged into a machine or piece of equipment.
And that’s where our reckoning, if you will, begins.
There’s no denying that our country rose to economic power largely due to the availability of cheap workers.
Black slaves were forced to grow and tend fields, fueling the success of plantations and landowners.
Coal miners advanced the nation’s economic power by risking their lives in the mountains of Appalachia, and their payment was basically disease and poverty.
According to the “History of U.S. Railroads and Rail Workers,” the average pay for railroad workers was $1 per day well into the 19th Century, about 70% of them were injured within five years, and they weren’t offered health insurance due to the hazards of the job.
So from the inception of our country, certain business owners obtained great riches by treating humans as if they weren’t living and breathing beings, but rather, labor. It didn’t matter how those workers were treated as long as they were profiting the top of the food chain.
Certainly the plight of workers has improved greatly since those times, though it took labor unions, strikes and other actions to create change, but issues remain. And as story after story is reported, citing the struggles of businesses to find employees, we see that the dynamic of Human vs. Laborer is still at play.
This worker shortage crisis has a genesis in how many employees were treated at the onset of the pandemic. Millions were laid off, and while some eventually returned to the same employer, the frailty of employment naturally was highlighted and resonated with the workforce.
Extended unemployment benefits followed, and were necessary due to the number of people who were out of work. But the additional benefits proved that the government can step in, when necessary, and fund employee subsidies.
Then we consider the options to return to work. Vaccines are available and we’re in a much better place in terms of the spread of COVID-19, but undoubtedly workers have asked themselves if it’s worth coming back to work if there’s a risk to their health.
So here we are, figuring out the next steps. While eliminating extended benefits and requiring work-search proof in exchange for unemployment pay will likely spur many back into the workforce, the cat, as they say, is out of the bag.
We’re learning more and more how much businesses rely on workers. It doesn’t matter how brilliant the CEO, if the blue-collar workers aren’t on the front lines, even the best company will fail.
So what happens next?
After extended unemployment ends, the struggle will likely continue in several layers. Even before the pandemic, researchers often pointed out Indiana’s lack of skilled workers as a detriment to the state’s economy. Stagnant wages have also been a reoccurring theme in the Hoosier state.
At the simplest level, it comes down to getting what you pay for in the workforce. Most skilled workers aren’t going to settle, at least not for long, for subpar pay and benefits. In Southern Indiana, we have regional groups like One Southern Indiana and Southern Indiana Works that are targeting the issue of wages, attempting to push the percentage of good jobs in the region to higher levels, and focusing on pay in business attraction.
States need to address minimum wages instead of putting all the burden at the federal level. While the number of workers earning minimum wage is relatively low, that basement stipend sets the course for pay for other employees. A blanket $15 minimum wage would likely do more damage than good in many states, but those states with lower cost-of-living should raise compensation rates to match basic expenses.
Government — local, state and federal — should require higher wages for companies that receive tax breaks. Many already do, or at least require a general pledge for livable wages, but there’s no way a multibillion dollar company should be getting tax breaks and paying employees a salary that will require subsidies for those workers to live.
Smaller businesses are likely going to face the most problems. While large companies and the public sector can typically come up with the funds to provide higher pay, small businesses struggle to do so. Surely our state leaders can form a logical tax credit plan to give small business owners incentives for paying better wages.
We also have to be accountable as workers. Study after study shows that the higher level of educational attainment a person achieves, the more they are paid on average. College-degree earners are also less likely to be laid off or face long-term unemployment.
Those who don’t follow the college path can certainly advance themselves through skills and vocational training. We have ample opportunities in Southern Indiana for both, and the starting wages for some of the professions in those fields are impressive.
Frankly, no job is worth sacrificing your life or well-being, and our country needs to grasp the fact that a free market means both employee and employer have liberties. For so long, the free market has largely favored the employer. We’re now seeing the tide change in real-time.
