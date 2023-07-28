Hook, line and sinker.
Like a fish taking the bait, the obsession over what’s a pretty unremarkable song has led to a big payday for Jason Aldean.
For those who don’t waste hours of their days keeping up with the latest reasons why we should all be upset, the country music star garnered warranted scrutiny for his song, “Try that in a Small Town.”
It’s the perfect Boogey Man anthem. Aldean, who wasn’t raised in nor does he live in a small town, and didn’t write the song in question, capitalizes on the fears portrayed largely by conservative media.
Rioters(not protesters) are going to punch you on the sidewalk just before spitting in a cop’s face. The government is coming to take your guns. Big cities are rife with danger and lack of accountability, but not in small towns, Aldean projects to a beat that may make your dog cry.
The video for the song stirred the most reaction, with many calling it racist due to the imagery. Watch it and cast your own opinions, though it pretty much speaks for itself.
The real question is, why are we still this gullible? Music producers and executives aren’t stupid. They had to know that this song would cause controversy, but controversy sells. “Try that in a Small Town” has soared up the music charts.
I’m not a big country music fan. The industry has greatly turned away from its rural roots into a mainstream, wannabe pop sound that largely lacks identity. Even Aldean attempts to rap in some of his songs, such as “Dirt Road Anthem,” which is frankly quite a bit better of a song than “Try that in a Small Town” in every musical facet.
I do enjoy some of that good ole’, twangy country. The classics. The roots of country music. It reminds me of the people I grew up around in my native small town. They were mostly genuine and hardworking, not the type to try to make a quick buck off of cultural woes and misrepresentation.
When I think of my hometown, and the small towns I’ve lived in during my life, I would say Indiana’s John Mellencamp, who was actually raised in a small town, is much more on point than Aldean.
“No, I cannot forget from where it is that I come from,
I cannot forget the people who love me.
Yeah, I can be myself here in this small town,
And people let me be just what I want to be.”
Welcoming, loving and respectful – Mellencamp’s portrayal of small town life in his 1985 hit “Small Town” aligns with most of my memories of such places and the people who call them home. But I’m a white man, and I’m well aware that people who don’t look like me haven’t always had that same experience. That’s why Aldean’s song is troublesome – it calls upon stereotypes that were forged out of horrible treatment of people of color in small communities.
Aldean is right – there are people who wouldn’t dare protest against police brutality and government corruption in small towns because they may be attacked for doing so. That’s more of a slap in the face to such communities rather than a reason to stand up and cheer.
But we don’t think such things through anymore. If the political side we align with says it’s good, then we agree. We don’t need to worry about artificial intelligence as we’re already quite robotic in our actions and emotions.
There were inexcusable actions that happened in 2020. Some protests got out of control. Looting and destroying businesses doesn’t bring reform.
But those instances were few and far between. Most protests were peaceful, and the reasons behind them were just. Whether you live in a small town or a big city, you should be upset when an unarmed person is killed by a police officer. If not, you should check your pulse, and certainly your heartbeat. Also, most of our police officers are solid professionals and shouldn’t be lumped in with those who break laws. Just like protesters shouldn’t be lumped in with criminals who destroy and loot.
Aldean is getting rich off of rage. It’s just another in a long line of publicity stunts that enraged the masses, and enriched the perpetrator. Don’t fall for the bait. Don’t be a stereotype.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.