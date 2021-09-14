“I know it when I see it.”
That was U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart's famous explanation of how he defined obscenity and “hard-core pornography” during the 1964 Jacobellis vs. Ohio case.
Ohio was attempting to block a theater owner from showing a film that local officials deemed was too lewd to adhere to state codes. The Supreme Court overturned lower court rulings, and nine years later, the federal definition of obscenity was altered for legal purposes from “utterly without socially redeeming value” to content which lacks “serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”
And with that, the bar for banning a business or person from creating and selling legal pornographic or risque material was set high.
So instead of banning adult businesses from opening over objections to what they're selling, many communities have attempted to shut them down by implementing new measures and policies that were clearly aimed at strip clubs, adult bookstores and movie theaters.
And in many instances, those attempts failed.
New Albany tried for years to shut down the adult bookstore Cleopatra's before it eventually went out of business in 2013. Formerly known as New Albany DVD, the bookstore was awarded a federal injunction in 2004 after the city council approved a six-month moratorium on the opening of new adult businesses.
A federal appeals court ruled in 2009 that the city “inadequately justified” its reasoning for banning adult entertainment businesses. New Albany asked the Supreme Court in 2010 to hear the case, but it was denied.
New Albany also had little legal recourse to prevent the Rustic Frog from opening in 2008, though the city council approved certain restrictions after its inception.
The clear message from the highest court in the land is that it's pretty much impossible to stop an adult business from opening by approving after-the-fact guidelines. Clarksville appears to be pacing toward another test of this stance.
The town is in a battle with Clarksville Ministries, which is attempting to reopen Theatair X. As of Tuesday, the town and proprietor were grappling over the approval of an annual license, the issuance of a temporary license and the timing of changes to Clarksville's zoning codes affecting adult businesses.
News and Tribune Senior Reporter Aprile Rickert has done an outstanding job covering this saga, so I'd invite you to check out her stories if you need a complete explanation of what's occurred. But the issue that clearly stands out is that the Clarksville Town Council approved zoning changes in a meeting that began 16 minutes after Clarksville Ministries' was denied its annual business license by the town.
Under the changes, the Theatair X property, by a few hundred feet, would be located too close to another development to house an adult business. The new buffer restriction cuts into a portion of the Theatair X building, so modifications would have to be made before it could reopen. The town did establish other locations where adult businesses can be permitted, but the zoning changes are clearly aimed at the Theatair X location.
By denying the request, which had previously been ordered for temporary approval by a federal judge, the town is attempting to stop Clarksville Ministries from opening by claiming there wasn't a business license on file at the time of the zoning changes.
While that may be technically true, has Clarksville done the same to other businesses? Has the town denied a license for other establishments just a few minutes before approving changes that would keep the business from opening in its desired location? Did town officials make any attempt to work with Clarksville Ministries to address the alleged deficiencies in the business license application before denying it? How closely are other businesses being monitored for adherence to town codes?
Most of us would find it difficult to adequately define what it means when the government is giving a business the runaround. But as Justice Stewart said, “I know it when I see it.”
Clarksville's actions may not withstand legal muster because they appear to be directly aimed at Theatair X.
A judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that the town's building commissioner lacked the authority to deny the license, and the temporary permit remains in effect.
This isn't a debate about whether an adult business is good for a community, it's about laws and fairness. Precedents matter. While some may agree with the town's attempt to rid itself of Theatair X, which certainly has a shady and well documented history under former ownership, allowing governments to single out certain types of businesses is a slippery slope.
There are several court cases that show the town will have a difficult time keeping Clarksville Ministries from reopening Theatair X at its current location. But perhaps Clarksville will prevail. Either way, it's likely to be an expensive and long process.
