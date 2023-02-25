Not so long ago the Democratic primary for Jeffersonville mayor essentially decided the overall race well before the November general election. This fall, the competition incumbent Republican Mike Moore stands to face is about as stiff as an O’Doul’s.
Not one Democrat declared for this May’s primary for Jeffersonville mayor. Unless an independent steps forward, or the Democrats caucus in a candidate after the primary, Moore will cruise to a fourth term without any contenders.
It’s mind-boggling that Southern Indiana’s biggest city could have an unopposed mayor’s race, but history and performance give us the reasons why.
Giving credit where it’s due, Moore has done a good job. Jeffersonville has enjoyed tremendous economic success over the past 11 years, people are moving to the city as fast as homes can be constructed, and River Ridge Commerce Center is an anchor for future growth in Clark County’s charter city.
Speaking of River Ridge, the decision by the Jeffersonville council in 2007 to annex areas that now include the commerce park has been a blessing to the city, and a curse to the Clark County Democratic Party.
Jeffersonville had less than 30,000 residents before the annexation. More than 3,000 households were annexed into the city following the 2007 vote and the legal fight that followed, and Jeffersonville has certainly trended Republican over the past 16 years.
As a side note to the fine folks residing in the two-mile fringe in Floyd County, what happened in Jeffersonville is one reason why you’ll likely never see a New Albany-pushed annexation of your residential areas while Democrats hold the majority of city elected positions. Voting in recent elections shows the fringe is Republican-heavy, which means incorporating it into New Albany could threaten Democrats’ hold on the city council if not the mayor’s office. After all, elections come down to math.
Back to Jeffersonville.
Moore is a savvy politician, and certainly he could read the writing on the wall. After winning re-election as a Clark County commissioner in 2010 as a Democrat, Moore switched parties for the 2011 Jeffersonville mayoral election. He would go on to beat incumbent Democrat Tom Galligan and end a 16-year run of Democrat mayors in Jeffersonville.
Dale Orem’s back-to-back terms from 1984-1991 was the last time a Republican sat in the mayor’s office before Moore ousted Galligan. Before Orem, a Democrat held the seat from 1952 to 1983.
Of course annexation and Moore don’t get all the credit, or blame, for Democrats’ recent failures in Jeffersonville. Clark County, like much of Southern Indiana, has turned deep red in recent years.
In the 2022 midterm, Republicans dominated almost every race in Clark County aside from a few Democrat victories including state Rep. Rita Fleming’s narrow win over GOP challenger Scott Hawkins. Floyd County saw similar results last year.
Maybe it’s a change in demographics, or perhaps the Southern Indiana Democrats of old don’t see themselves in today’s party. Whatever it is, Democrats are no longer treading water in Southern Indiana, they’re drowning.
In order for our country, state and community to be successful, we need two strong parties. We don’t need a monopoly on power. The GOP supermajority in Indianapolis is proving how quickly elected officials can take a state back to the stone age when there’s no opposition to challenge them.
As we’ve seen here, trends can change with time. Democrats may sway Southern Indiana voters back to their side in the years to come. But hoisting the white flag isn’t a good way to rally the troops, and that’s what the Clark County Democratic Party is doing by not having a candidate in the Jeffersonville mayoral race.
