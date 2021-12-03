At some point in the months ahead, the U.S. Supreme Court will rule on laws in Mississippi and Texas that could drastically alter abortion rights in our country.
Abortion is a divisive issue and the opinion of the 40-year-old male author of this column is pretty much irrelevant on the topic. Honestly I've always found both sides of the aisle to be hypocritical on abortion, which is pretty much par for the course when it comes to politics.
Instead, let's focus on how we arrived in this position and the serious dilemma Democrats find themselves in moving forward.
The biggest threats to Democrats are messaging and unity. The party is divided between moderates and liberals, which isn't always a bad thing until it comes time for a national election.
To understand what's happening in 2021 one must review what occurred in 2016. Hillary Clinton failed to garner complete party support, and that undoubtedly contributed to her historic defeat to Republican Donald Trump.
Ideals defeated Clinton, not alleged Russian collusion. Many on the left of the Democratic Party couldn't get past Bernie Sanders' primary loss, and they refused to support Clinton in the general election. While some voted for a third party candidate, not Trump, their lack of support for Clinton was essentially a ballot cast for Republicans.
Trump won. He went on to appoint three Supreme Court Justices, drastically swaying the power of the highest court in the land to conservatives. That was the plan all along for many Republican voters.
A Washington Post poll revealed that 26% of those surveyed who voted for Trump in 2016 said they did so because of the Supreme Court. So to cut through the weeds, some voters may not have liked Trump, but they realized the importance of holding a majority on the Supreme Court.
This is an example of putting ideals aside in favor of reality.
We're living in an age of City vs. Rural, and social media is full of Blue Check commentators who regularly blast smaller states and their residents for supporting candidates they believe are too conservative or even moderate. But the divide between the idealism of the liberals and the reluctance to change from moderates within the Democratic Party is the real culprit.
It speaks to the differences of our country. A Democrat running for office in Indiana can't run on the same platform as a Democrat seeking office in New York City. If Democrats want to avoid losing control of all branches of government, as Congress will likely join the Supreme Court in being held by a conservative majority in 2022, they need to accept that a small tent isn't the way forward.
It starts with messaging. Republicans have painted Democrats as socialists who hate the police and want bigger government. This has resonated with many voters, especially as they see gas prices rising and costs of goods increasing.
Democrats were relentless in blaming Trump for any ill, perceived or real, while he was in the Oval Office. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, Democrats have no other choice but to tie their laces tightly and get on to finding solutions for the economic issues facing the country.
Getting support to address those issues will require sacrifices and setting priorities. Democrats have championed social justice, police reform and environmental protection, but meaningful change can't be obtained without some give and take. Democrats must hold a majority before most of the party's platform can be achieved, and frankly that's not going to happen after 2022 if the only focus is Jan. 6 and defunding the police.
And there's no better example of what's at stake than abortion. It's pretty much a given our country wouldn't be enduring yet another divisive debate, at least not before the Supreme Court, had Clinton won the 2016 election.
Before Democrats point the finger at Republicans, they should spend some time evaluating their own mistakes. While polarization grabs our attention, a sizable chunk of us are still middle-of-the-road on many issues.
Demonizing moderate and independent voters is a recipe for failure, as Trump learned in 2020 and Democrats are realizing in 2021. Democrats will continue to have a hard time convincing Republicans to support any of their agenda. They don't need to add to their troubles by splitting their own party.
Suddeath is the editor of the News and Tribune. He can be reached at 812-206-2130, or by email at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com.
