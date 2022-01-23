Democrats and Republicans are rarely consistent on stances and reasoning, but they are predictable in that they generally oppose each other’s views.
The pandemic has further exposed the lack of consistent opinions. For example, most Democrats believe in abortion rights and state that a woman alone should choose what’s best for her body.
To the contrary, most Republicans believe that abortion is wrong, and that a mother is infringing on the rights of the unborn by having an abortion.
Reflect on those fundamental beliefs from each party while considering the stance of most elected Democrats and Republicans when it comes to vaccine mandates. Democrats have supported requiring mandates, while Republicans have opposed such stipulations. Republicans argue a person has a right to choose what to do with their own body, while Democrats have countered that the greater good is more important than an individual’s rights.
The arguments on both sides are understandable, yet neither makes a lot of sense when stacked up against traditional Republican and Democratic opinions.
Employer mandates especially blur the lines.
In Indiana, we have Republicans arguing in the Statehouse for restricting employers who establish vaccine mandates. The GOP legislators opposing mandates or wanting restrictions placed on employers argue that employees must be protected.
When I read the comments that came out of Indianapolis, I had to chuckle. Is this the same Republican Party that fought so hard to defund unions with Right-to-Work legislation? How many Republicans have openly supported increases in the minimum wage, both at the state and federal level?
Republicans have backed less oversight and fewer regulations while fighting policies like the Affordable Care Act that sought to provide medical benefits for employees. But now, in the midst of a deadly pandemic, Republicans are suddenly worried about the rights of employees. That’s rich.
On the other side of the aisle, Democrats seem to have suddenly seen the light. They are now openly backing free markets and the rights of employers to decide what’s best for their businesses. Ronald Reagan would be proud.
Perhaps Democrats at the national level should take notice. Propping up the economy with stimulus isn’t a long-term solution, nor is handcuffing business owners with high taxes and unreasonable regulations.
And while Republicans should realize that our minimum wage is outdated and should be adjusted, Democrats who believe that small business owners in states like Indiana can afford to pay $15 an hour without major tax credits are living in a different reality.
The answer, of course, is that both sides need to revisit their foundational beliefs and adjust traditional views to align with what really helps people.
Employees need to earn a livable wage. Until that’s addressed, our employment situation will remain volatile.
Employees must also earn their keep. Hard work, reliability and determination take us further in life than apathy and entitlement.
Employers do need the ability to make decisions on what’s best for their businesses, but the government must also step in at times with oversight to protect the health and rights of workers.
We don’t need grandstanding. We need common sense. But in this political environment we’ve all helped foster, is finding middle ground really a goal anymore? Even more importantly, is it even possible?
