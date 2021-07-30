On Thursday, the News and Tribune published an editorial encouraging New Albany and Mayor Jeff Gahan's administration to embrace Origin Park.
But while New Albany may need some urging to get on board with River Heritage Conservancy's plan, the city remains well ahead of Floyd County when it comes to supporting parks and quality of life projects.
There was much debate when the two local governments decided to split the joint parks department after the majority of New Albany's elected leaders decided they were tired of asking the county to pay its fair share of the agreement.
Shortly after the split, both sides aggressively pursued new ventures. New Albany Little League and the county partnered to open Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park. The city moved forward with an aquatic center, Silver Street Park and major upgrades to several existing facilities.
And that was the main gripe many city officials had when the sides parted —parks facilities were falling apart, and there wasn't much consensus on the county's side to provide the funding necessary to upgrade those properties.
It's also an issue that lingers for Floyd County. On Saturday, the county parks department is hosting a field trip of sorts where commissioners and council members can tour the parks facilities. It's an educational opportunity to see the parks, and for officials to learn why they're important.
It's a lesson that's frankly needed for many county leaders.
In early 2021, the members of the county's parks board approached the county council and commissioners about a slight tax increase to provide capital funding. The money would help the parks department bond major improvements, something it struggles to do without a consistent funding stream.
Based on the reactions of some county officials, the parks department was requesting for a limousine. They were barely asking for a 1985 Chevy Nova.
Early estimates showed that the tax increase would have equated to about $25 annually on a property worth $150,000. You can't even get a quarter of a tank of gas for $25, much less be able to enjoy substantial upgrades to facilities that are open to all.
Speaking of inclusion, it's been absolutely amazing to witness how many people donated their money so that Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park can one day feature a handicap accessible park. What's sad about the situation is that parks and some county leaders had to ask the public to donate.
The county is sitting on millions of dollars from selling the people's hospital. While $150,000 was committed to the project through the legacy foundation, why couldn't the playground have been completely funded through the hospital sale proceeds?
It was great that the commissioners publicly endorsed Origin Park earlier this month. They should also endorse the county parks department's plan. Before worrying about a park that would primarily affect New Albany when it comes to Floyd County, county leaders should address the glaring funding problems within their department.
We're nearing a decade since the county and city started down the path of splitting the former joint parks department. While New Albany has upped its funding for parks, the county is largely still operating on the same budget it did several years ago.
The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Indiana University Southeast just released, Priorities for Progress, Assets and Aspirations in Southern Indiana. A portion of the detailed study calls for more investment, both public and private, in parks and quality of life amenities.
It's common sense. The county is about spend millions of dollars on a new headquarters. It's already spent over $15 million to upgrade the jail. While jails, courthouses and county offices are important, those aren't the reasons why people move to a community.
Parks give us space to be healthier, enjoy the outdoors and find some peace in Mother Nature. Just as New Albany should support Origin Park, Floyd County should adequately fund its parks system.
Suddeath is the editor of the News and Tribune. He can be reached at 812-206-2130, or by email at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com.
