It’s undeniable that Floyd County government has been a bad partner in many of its endeavors over the past 15 years.
The county failed to pay its share toward the joint parks department, which ultimately led to New Albany forming its own operation.
The county hasn’t lived up to its obligations for the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter, with officials grasping at straws in their attempts to justify their failure to follow the contract.
The county hasn’t paid many of its employees competitive wages, resulting in department heads showing up at council meetings demanding better pay for workers.
Even after selling its most valuable asset, Floyd Memorial Hospital, the county still hasn’t addressed many basic financial concerns.
But New Albany officials have also made questionable decisions.
Was it the right move to split the parks, with taxpayers left to foot duplicated services? Sure the New Albany facilities have improved, but the city’s parks budget has soared since the division.
Speaking of saving money, New Albany certainly should have worked with the county to form a joint 911 dispatch. And when it comes to the animal shelter, city officials should meet their contractual requirement by meeting with their county counterparts before approving a budget.
There’s bad blood between the sides, and each will defend their positions, but ultimately it’s the people who stand to be hurt, or to gain, from this relationship.
And what better place to start improving the partnership than Grant Line Road and the North Annex.
There are many connecting parts here, so stick with me.
Sam Peden Community Park is the biggest park in Floyd County. It’s owned by the county, but it sits in the city. Adjacent to the park is the historic North Annex site, which is in need of redevelopment.
The county is pursuing a major project on the property that could include a new headquarters for administrative offices as well as a senior center and library branch.
One would think county officials would be wise enough to put some needed funds into improving Community Park to coincide with this project. Or perhaps they could find a way to partner with, you guessed it, the city.
New Albany will gain by any improvements made at Community Park and to the North Annex. And based on the recent trend for businesses in the corridor, the city needs to prioritize Grant Line Road.
The Grant Line Road Kroger store is set to close next month. The former Applebee’s building is still vacant. The traffic lights on Grant Line Road are about as well-timed as my bad jokes. Many spots on Grant Line Road are hazardous for pedestrians and cyclists.
While New Albany should be credited for the redevelopment of downtown and improvements in other areas of the city, Grant Line Road is heading in the other direction. The county’s interest in redeveloping the North Annex into its administrative headquarters is the perfect opportunity for a mutually beneficial partnership that could provide a shot in the arm for Grant Line Road while also improving public services.
This pencil-pusher really isn’t that smart. It’s a common sense approach when you take emotions out of it.
It’s also not my idea.
Multiple sources have told me that some city and county officials worked behind the scenes on a deal to solve the never-ending animal shelter dispute. It was to include city support of redeveloping the North Annex site and the annexation of Pineview Government Center into New Albany — an important detail if that site is to ever be used for administrative offices in the future.
But like so many opportunities, it appears this chance at a successful collaboration has also stalled.
Too often we confuse officials with leaders. A public official shows up to meetings, votes based on which way the political winds are blowing and never takes any blame. Leaders acknowledge mistakes, find solutions and work for the good of the people. When it comes to the city-county relationship, we’re largely dealing with officials, not leaders.
Floyd County residents and New Albany residents aren’t enemies. New Albany residents pay county taxes. Floyd County residents support New Albany businesses. We all need each other.
We need our elected officials to work together. It’s time to quit living in the past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.