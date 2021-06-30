Inside the Selma Interpretive Center, at the foot of the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge, sits a large tin of jelly beans.
The candies aren’t treats for the visitors who come to Selma, which was the site of the start of a bloody and courageous freedom walk in 1965, but rather they’re meant to illustrate the struggles that Black voters endured just to cast their ballots.
The jelly bean test was one of many required during the Jim Crow era. Though the Civil Rights Act of 1964 had halted legal segregation, Southern states enacted laws that made it difficult if not impossible for Black people to vote. In this case, a poll worker would ask voters to guess how many jelly beans were in the jar. It’s been widely noted that White people somehow usually managed to guess right, while Black voters couldn’t seem to ever get the number correct.
But this exhibit wasn’t surprising. Being the beneficiary of parents who emphasized education and made it a point to take their children on trips to historical sites, and also being a man who was raised in southern Kentucky, the fact that some White people went to great lengths to deny Black people their rights was certainly not a new finding.
What did shock me when I stopped in Selma with my mother on a recent trip through Alabama was the condition of the city. Crumbling infrastructure and vacant and neglected buildings were conspicuous. It was astonishing to witness a place with such an important history in such a poor state.
This is where President Barack Obama had delivered a speech on March 7, 2015 recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march. That march actually didn’t come to complete fruition until, under federal protection, it started on March 21, 1965. The delay was because police officers beat peaceful protesters as they marched over the bridge during the first attempt 14 days earlier on what is known as Bloody Sunday.
The late Congressman John Lewis was one of the leaders of that march. A few days later on Turnaround Tuesday, Martin Luther King Jr. led another group of protesters onto to the bridge where they prayed and headed back in accordance with a court order that prohibited them from the full march.
The attention the protests garnered due to the violent responses by police officers under the direction of local and state officials energized the movement and created pressure for change. Yet I couldn’t help but wonder how Lewis felt about Selma when he came back to visit the city.
Perhaps we’ve all missed the point. Removing impediments for Black voters was at the heart of those marches, but what is the point of voting if not to create a better life for yourself and your community? And if those who created and supported inequalities don’t learn from their mistakes and correct them, how can we ever consider ourselves to be freed from the atrocities of the past?
The effects of slavery and the Jim Crow era are blatantly obvious in many parts of the country and those issues are more complex yet simpler than what we’re spending our time arguing over.
We must invest in poverty-stricken areas, especially those that were devastated through racial disparities. We must entice companies to bring jobs to places where a decent living is almost impossible to obtain. We need to offer and emphasize the importance of education.
We also must, as a country, accept responsibility for what was allowed to happen and rectify the wrongs of the past.
Some are under the unfortunate and misguided belief that once slavery was abolished and, almost a century later, voting rights extended, that Black people were suddenly placed on an even playing field. This wasn’t the case.
The nation recently turned its eyes to Tulsa in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the massacre that occurred there. Generations of Black residents from the city were affected by the massacre in numerous ways, including the money and investments that were wiped out during the carnage.
Do we honestly think giving someone the right to vote erases that kind of damage?
Imagine you and I are running a mile race (though let’s imagine it in October as I would barely drive 500 feet in this heat). When the race starts, you’re forced to wait 15 minutes before you can begin. I’m certainly no Usain Bolt, but it would take a pretty incredible effort on your part just to catch up to me under those circumstances.
That’s largely what we’ve asked Black people to do over the course of our history — to overcome incredible odds just to catch up with White people who were never held back because of the color of our skin. I don’t like it, many don’t want their kids learning about it, but some facts are true no matter how we feel about them.
We can’t go back and change history, but we can learn from it and correct it. But make no mistake, whether we have one cop or 1,000 police officers, whether we study critical race theory or ban history lessons altogether, nothing will match the goal of creating an inclusive and fair environment like investment in infrastructure, job creation and education.
History is valuable because of what it teaches us. The mistakes of the past are all around us. The more we deny them, the longer they remain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.