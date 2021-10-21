My parents would offer some friendly advice to me when I was a child.
“Daniel, you should consider moving out.”
Actually, that was a little bit later in life. Sorry, sometimes those childhood memories run together.
“If you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say anything at all.”
Yes, that was it. Sage words, simple in expression, deep in meaning.
Many of us were advised to bite our tongues when we only had something negative to offer in a conversation. My parents were telling me to keep a lid on it if I was going out of my way to be petty.
It's a wonder how sometimes saying nothing can be so difficult.
These days, we all have something to say. This is an opinion piece, so I'm certainly not one to claim we shouldn't chime in from time-to-time with our subjective beliefs. Opinions are important as long as they're offered as a way to better a situation.
But too often, opinions are spouted just to stir the pot, or to anger someone. As an example, we have to look no further than our former president.
Donald Trump just couldn't help himself, per usual, after Colin Powell died Monday. On Tuesday, Trump issued a statement to the Fake News Media that he abhors(there's a thin line between love and hate) taking a parting shot at the former four-star general and the first Black U.S. Secretary of State.
He begins the statement by chiding the media for paying tribute to Powell, who Trump says “made big mistakes on Iraq” and weapons of mass destruction.
Then there's the kicker.
“He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!,” Trump stated.
Wow.
Let's start with a fact. There's not been a president in recent memory who has been as disrespectful to the military as Trump. From mocking the late John McCain to feuding with Gold Star families to likening his ability to avoid contracting sexually-transmitted diseases with Vietnam, Trump has a lengthy record of insulting veterans and their sacrifices.
Obviously his problem with Powell is more about the late general's vocal support of President Joe Biden during the last election than his involvement in Iraq. If anyone dares suggest that Trump is anything but perfect, he never let's it go, even in death.
There's no denying that mistakes were made in Iraq. Powell and former president George W. Bush's administration misled the American people about weapons of mass destruction, though it's still unclear how much Powell really knew compared to other cabinet members.
Of course we don't have to look too far back to find another presidential administration that misled a nation during a crisis.
Trump told us back in February of 2020 that COVID-19 would just magically disappear one day. He said that the warmer conditions of the coming spring would stifle the spread of the coronavirus.
Though the U.S. was sluggish in its implementation of testing, Trump claimed that the country was leading the way in COVID-19 response.
Trump told us that 99% of COVID-19 cases were harmless.
Trump said we were rounding the corner on the virus before last winter. Hundreds of thousands of more Americans would go on to die from COVID-19.
The list goes on and on. Don't take my word for it. Do your own research(no, seriously).
As of Thursday, there were over 720,000 deaths in the U.S. attributed to COVID-19. That's more than those who died during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined.
Trump isn't to blame for all of those deaths just like Powell isn't at fault for everything that happened in Iraq. But if Trump is suggesting that Powell's false claims about Iraq hamper his reputation, than Trump's false claims about COVID-19 certainly do the same.
But Trump's statement on Powell was about getting even, not about accountability. It was petty and ill-timed. Not a single one of us are perfect, and when we die, someone can easily find something negative to say about us.
Yet Trump still doesn't get it. His lack of control is why he lost the presidency. Trump just can't keep quiet, and insulting Powell will likely further damage him just as his Twitter rants hurt him before he was banned from the platform.
We don't always have to offer our opinions, especially when they accomplish nothing other than spreading negativity. Sometimes it's better to not say anything.
Suddeath is the editor of the News and Tribune. He can be reached at 812-206-2130, or by email at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.