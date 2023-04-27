When I moved back to New Albany in May 2020 I was shocked by the costs of rental housing.
The apartment complex where I had l lived seven years prior, which wasn’t exactly the Ritz of the Sunny Side, advertised a one-bedroom unit for $759 monthly. I was paying $459 a month at the end of 2013, and not much had changed in terms of the upkeep of this particular property since my departure.
I eventually found a great place to rent that’s within my budget, but the experience was eye-opening. There were few units available at that time, and the ones that were vacant carried sizable rental costs.
Just three years later those amounts seem quite affordable compared to the rates currently being charged in Southern Indiana. It’s not uncommon to see $1,400 monthly rental fees for two-bedroom apartments or small houses, and that’s if you’re lucky enough to find an available place.
Purchasing a house isn’t an option for many people. While the monthly costs may be similar if not cheaper than renting, some can’t afford the down payment or to win the bidding war in a market where available housing stock is thinning.
While Southern Indiana has enjoyed economic and population growth, there are local Hoosiers who are struggling. We have our poor and people experiencing homelessness who need our support. We also have our lower middle class and working poor who are seeing more of their paychecks absorbed by higher costs of living.
We are teetering on an affordable housing crisis in Southern Indiana. Talk to some experts in the field and they’ll tell you we’ve already reached crisis level. Those earning median incomes or less in our communities need places to live that are safe and, as the name explains, affordable.
There are some signs of hope with cities like New Albany and Charlestown making efforts to add more affordable housing. Still, there’s not enough attention given to the issue.
It’s a municipal election year. We barely have a handful of contested primary races in Clark County and Floyd County this May – not even enough for our newspaper to produce a voters guide as we typically do for elections(we intend to publish one this fall ahead of the November general election). There’s not much buzz about the primary because there’s not a lot that will be determined.
But the general election awaits. New Albany and Charlestown look to have competitive mayoral races. Those municipalities along with Jeffersonville, Clarksville and Sellersburg will have council contests. In other words, voters will decide who holds some of the most powerful elected positions in Southern Indiana this November.
Ask the candidates about affordable housing. Don’t just fall for stereotypes of the big, bad evil renters coming to torch the neighborhood. Don’t believe every developer only cares about profit. Don’t buy into the belief that elected officials can’t have an effect on housing, specifically affordable housing.
What’s one way we can help those experiencing homelessness? Provide them with affordable housing before they’re forced to live on the streets.
A study released in March by Prosperity Indiana found a shortage of over 120,000 rental homes that are affordable and available to extremely low-income households in our state. The study found these households sacrifice eating healthy food and health care needs to pay the rent. In a state with a budget surplus, that’s just wrong.
How do our industries attract employees when they can’t afford to pay the median wage(it was $62,296 for a household in Clark County in 2021 per the U.S. Census Bureau)? Ensure there’s housing available that doesn’t eat up the bulk of their earnings.
Want younger folks to stay or move to Southern Indiana? You guessed it – have affordable housing stock.
This is where leaders have to lead. Municipalities regularly work out deals to bring in new businesses and restaurants. Let’s do the same for affordable housing.
As residents, let’s get over our assumptions. A person who doesn’t earn enough to buy a house isn’t inherently lesser than a family paying a mortgage.
Without some major changes at the federal, state and local levels, many of us will face housing insecurity in the future. As voters, we can do our part in Southern Indiana by making affordable housing a priority and pressing our elected officials for solutions.
