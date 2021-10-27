In just more than a year, Southern Indiana voters will decide on some important races with major implications for Floyd County and Clark County.
While it's not a Presidential or municipal year, the 2022 elections will determine if Democrats hold on to their majorities in Congress or lose control of the U.S. Senate and House. We'll see new sheriffs and judges elected in Floyd County and Clark County. And some incumbent state officials could also face stiff challenges next year.
Simply put, 2022 will be important. Here are few races that are already heating up:
Fleming likely to face a new challenger
Democrat Rita Fleming defeated Jeffersonville City Councilman Matt Owen when she first won the District 71 state House seat in 2018. To keep her spot, she'll likely have to beat another Republican Jeffersonville councilman.
Scott Hawkins announced his entry into the race Tuesday. It had been speculated in political circles that Hawkins, a high school teacher and at-large councilman, would seek the Republican nomination for District 71.
Hawkins has proven he can garner local support by winning back-to-back council races, and he will need his base to show up next November if he's to oust the incumbent.
Fleming, who didn't face a challenger in 2020, is also well respected, even though she's an outlier in an area that's turned overwhelmingly red in recent elections.
The two have already had some disagreements. Hawkins and other city officials weren't happy with Fleming when she refused to push for exceptions to allow Jeffersonville to recoup $1 million it lost of its 2020 budget due to legal advertising errors. Fleming stood her ground and said it would have been wrong to set a precedent for the mistake.
This is a potentially big race for several reasons. The seat represents Jeffersonville, the biggest city in Southern Indiana. Also, if Fleming loses, Clark County and Floyd County could be represented by all Republicans at the state and federal level.
Clere gets a primary opponent
Call it the Trump effect, the COVID-19 effect, or just a trend in politics, but a fascinating development over the past few years has been threats to Republicans in primary races and in-fighting amongst local GOP officials.
In Floyd County, Republicans hold all three commissioner seats and five of the seven council positions. Still, various members of those entities disagree on several issues and that has made for some lively debates.
At the state and federal levels, we've seen GOP officials chided for not supporting former President Donald Trump. Others have been criticized by their own party members for not fighting back against pandemic mandates.
Somewhere in the middle we find State Rep. Ed Clere, the District 72 Republican representative from New Albany. Clere has widely been considered a moderate in his party over the years and one who is not afraid to part with other Republicans on certain issues.
Clere was a vocal supporter of wearing masks from the onset of the pandemic. In 2015, he was removed as chair of the state health committee after supporting needle-exchange programs and Medicaid expansion.
Though several Floyd County Republicans voted in a September caucus to oppose the GOP state redistricting plan, Clere voted in favor of it.
And for the first time, Clere faces a primary challenger in Tom Jones, a former bank president and a financial adviser. There are rumors that other candidates may also file for the Republican District 72 primary.
Clere is also a bit of an outlier because he's garnered support from Floyd County Democrats for some of the reasons mentioned previously. It would be difficult to imagine Clere losing in a general election, but could he be upset in the primary? While it must be viewed as a long-shot, it's certainly a race worth paying attention to next year.
Shawn Carruthers, Jeff Gahan and the District 47 shuffle
It looked like it would be a two-person race between Shawn Carruthers and Kevin Boehnlein in the state Senate District 46 Republican primary. But the redistricting changes pushed the district, which has been represented by Republican Ron Grooms, to the north.
This change has created enormous political waves in Southern Indiana.
Carruthers is president of the Floyd County Commissioners and was set to forgo a chance at re-election to seek the Senate bid. Boehnlein is a local businessman who served as former New Albany Mayor Regina Overton's chief of staff. He had received a retiring Grooms' endorsement after announcing his intentions to enter the race.
But with redistricting, the bulk of Floyd County has shifted to District 47, which is represented by Republican Sen. Erin Houchin. She's also a popular incumbent and will be difficult to beat in a 2022 primary.
Carruthers hasn't confirmed his intentions. Boehnlein is pressing forward with his campaign, which would include a primary race with Houchin.
Carruthers is somewhat between a rock and a hard place. New Albany City Councilman Al Knable announced in the summer that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the commissioners seat held by Carruthers.
If Carruthers stays in the senate race, he will be part of a crowded primary field. If he instead runs for re-election as a commissioner, he will face a real test in the primary against Knable.
And we haven't even discussed who the Democratic nominee could be for the senate seat. Could New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan enter the race? From a Democratic Party leadership perspective, he has to be near the top of a very short list of potential candidates.
There are few others who come to mind in District 47, which includes Harrison County and Washington County, with a track record that can compare to Gahan's. But the three-term New Albany mayor is known for being pragmatic, and he has to know that any Democrat will be an underdog in the race.
Yes, 2022 will be an intriguing political year. We look forward to covering it. You should look forward to following it.
