According to PEN America, more than 1,500 books were banned in 86 school districts in 26 states between July 2021 and March 31 of this year.
“Today, state legislators are introducing — and in some cases passing — educational gag orders to censor teachers, proposals to track and monitor teachers, and mechanisms to facilitate book banning in school districts,” PEN researchers wrote on the organization’s website, pen.org.
Clearly many on the Right have targeted LGBTQ+ and Critical Race Theory literature for political gain, and multiple GOP-led legislatures have censored educators and authors. Indiana actually has stood out as an exception to that trend.
With these facts in play, it was somewhat amusing to absorb the Red reaction to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter this week.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson took a break from bashing CRT and supporting Russia to Tweet “We’re back” after the news broke. His account had been suspended after Tweeting anti-transgender comments.
Musk Tweeted this week that he supports free speech “which matches the law.”
“If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect,” Musk Tweeted.
Oh, what a slippery slope.
As the PEN report shows, lawmakers and school officials have censored literary works. If enough people push at the federal level to have Twitter posts regulated under the same reasoning as books, is Musk signaling he would support it?
That’s a rhetorical question.
The truth is, most all of us favor censorship at some level. We typically want the other side censored, because our views are, of course, correct.
If we expect Republicans to own the suppression of LGBTQ+ and CRT books (which they should), we must also lay Cancel Culture at the feet of Democrats.
We should also accept that questioning what is banned and what’s allowed on social media isn’t altogether a bad idea. Twitter faced scrutiny for removing a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election. Republicans viewed this as censorship. Were they wrong?
As an editor, I censor on a regular basis. I’ve removed portions of letters to the editor that were potentially libelous or inappropriate, or weren’t supported by facts. I’ve read grizzly crime reports but spared the worst of the details in stories in the name of decency. I’ve deleted passages in my own columns because I knew they would do more harm than good. None of those decisions were a violation of our protected freedom of speech.
An intellectually sound society should allow for the free expression of ideas and opinions without recourse. Such a philosophy in no way means we should accept anything more than what we choose to believe. We shouldn’t be shamed or guilted into changing our beliefs, but we should approach divisive topics with a measure of humanitarianism.
The fact that so many can be so easily persuaded by social media trends points back to the start of this column. Education is the most effective weapon against lies, racism and political grandstanding. We shouldn’t need Big Brother or a tech company to sift out the junk for us.
Education at its best is a big tent of ideas and concepts that can be tested for accuracy and worthiness. Education makes us think and question our commonly held beliefs. And if you can’t examine what you believe and defend it against opposing thoughts, your beliefs are weak.
These ongoing attacks and misplaced anger against our educators are much bigger threats to our development and a free-thinking society than what we can post on Twitter.
It’s ironic that the sale of the tech company to a billionaire whom most of us will never have much in common with has sparked such debate and reaction to censorship. It’s social media that has deadened us to the other side. We spend way too much time bickering online over which rich person we should put our faith in instead of collaborating on the issues that affect us common folks the most.
What is more likely to impact your life? The person in control of Twitter or the unchecked costs of health care? Can 280 characters, censored or not, solve substance abuse? Will gaining new followers keep the next woman from being shot by her abusive partner?
Censorship and regulation of social media are major topics we’ll be grappling with for years to come. If fairness and decency are the goals, we have a lot of work to do.
