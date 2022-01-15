Some of us are addicted to quotes.
It never fails that if I scroll through my Twitter or Facebook timelines, I see at least one quote posted by someone I follow.
Sometimes they’re passive-aggressive, you’ll miss me when I’m gone, obvious relationship-problems types of quotes.
Oftentimes people post inspirational quotes, or a quote related to a political movement. My favorites are the funny and ironic quotes.
While it’s important to recall and reflect on wise words that have been spoken in the past, simply posting a quote doesn’t do much. Actions have always spoken louder than words, and never are we reminded more of that difference than on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
On Monday, we’re likely to again see social media flooded with MLK quotes. Politicians, especially during an election year, will undoubtedly issue statements about how much they revere MLK, and how we should all strive to be more like him.
Of course they’re partially right. We should all respect and honor the late Civil Rights hero. We should seek to correct injustice and right racial wrongs.
MLK was one of the greatest orators of his time, a brilliant man who moved people to action. But you see, that was the point — words leading to actual change. He didn’t stop with speeches because MLK was a man of action and integrity.
And how do you perceive that MLK would react to some of the most divisive issues of our time? Do you believe he would be opposed to a fair voting rights bill? Do you think he would object to students being taught about the country’s past, and how it affects their current situations? Do you feel he would support politicians who seek to appease racists?
Obviously I never met MLK, but I’m pretty sure I know the answers to the above questions. They are rhetorical when asked of any person who believes in freedom, truth and equality.
Indiana’s Statehouse, led by a GOP majority, is heading down a road other conservative states are also traversing. House Bill 1134 seeks to limit teachers’ ability to teach the truth, as state Senators and Representatives scare their constituents into believing that knowledge will destroy their lives.
But if you thrive off of racism, perhaps you should be worried about the truth. If you think that your child’s learning of history is dangerous, then you shouldn’t observe MLK Day. If you vote in favor of bills that would limit teachers from educating children about all that MLK fought to correct, then don’t bother sending out an MLK statement Monday.
I’m a White man who is worried about his country. I’m not concerned because Critical Race Theory may be taught in schools. If you’ve spent more than an hour in a school lately, especially those in impoverished neighborhoods, you already know that kids learning the truth isn’t a threat. What is threatening our children is poverty, drug abuse among parents and hate being spread among adults.
This White man is concerned about the effects that education-limiting legislation, overwhelmingly supported by White men and women, will have on our country. Why are we allowing people who probably haven’t read a book since high school to tell professional educators what curriculum they should be using to instruct our children?
Why are so many of us afraid of the truth?
Only giving credence to the teachings of MLK on MLK Day is the equivalent of living like a heathen 364 days of the year, but making it to church on Christmas Eve.
But lest I miss out on the trend, let me leave you with a pertinent MLK quote:
“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”
